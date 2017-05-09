 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Many Employees Moved to Boston as Part of Takeda (TKPYY)'s Transformation



9/5/2017 6:35:51 AM

Globalization is a central feature in Takeda Pharmaceutical's strategy to achieve growth, the company's CEO told CNBC on Tuesday.

"The key for us is to globalize our key products and globalize the company. So instead of launching a new product in two countries, in three countries, we are launching these products globally. That's very key to growth in the future," Takeda Pharmaceutical President and CEO Christophe Weber said.

Read at CNBC


