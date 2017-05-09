|
Meet the Stanford and USC Dropouts Whose Blood-Testing Startup 'Isn't the Next Theranos'
9/5/2017 6:23:07 AM
A Stanford University dropout wants to change blood testing with a machine that promises precise results from a fingerprick.
This is not the story of turtleneck-wearing Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos Inc. -- which soared to fame and then just as spectacularly crashed to Earth two years ago. With this new startup, some investors believe, things will be different.
Tanay Tandon and co-founder Deepika Bodapati, who dropped out of the University of Southern California, have raised $3.7 million from investors led by venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital to kickstart their company, Athelas, named for the healing plant in “The Lord of the Rings.”
