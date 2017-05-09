 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Meet the Stanford and USC Dropouts Whose Blood-Testing Startup 'Isn't the Next Theranos'



9/5/2017 6:23:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A Stanford University dropout wants to change blood testing with a machine that promises precise results from a fingerprick.

This is not the story of turtleneck-wearing Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos Inc. -- which soared to fame and then just as spectacularly crashed to Earth two years ago. With this new startup, some investors believe, things will be different.

Tanay Tandon and co-founder Deepika Bodapati, who dropped out of the University of Southern California, have raised $3.7 million from investors led by venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital to kickstart their company, Athelas, named for the healing plant in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Read at Bloomberg
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 