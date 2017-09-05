Patient Dies in Cellectis (CLLS)' Groundbreaking CAR-T Trial, Forcing a Trial Halt

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited
allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today having received notice
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a clinical hold
was placed on both UCART123 ongoing Phase 1 studies, respectively in
acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell
neoplasm (BPDCN).
Cellectis is working closely with the investigators and the FDA in order
to resume the trials with an amended protocol including a lowered dosing
of UCART123.
The clinical hold was initiated after Cellectis reported one fatality in
the BPDCN clinical trial (ABC study). This was the first patient treated
in the BPDCN study, a 78-year-old male treated with one prior therapy,
who presented with relapsed/refractory BPDCN with 30% blasts in his bone
marrow and cutaneous lesions (biopsy-proven BPDCN) at baseline prior to
conditioning regimen. He received 30mg/m2/day fludarabine for
4 days and 1g/m2/day cyclophosphamide for 3 days, as a
preconditioning regimen. On August 16, 2017 (Day 0), he received 6.25x105
UCART123 cells per kilogram, the first dose level explored in the
protocol, without complication. At Day 5, the patient experienced a
grade 2 Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)1, and a grade 3 lung
infection, which quickly improved after a first dose of tocilizumab and
institution of anti-infective therapy (broad spectrum intravenous
antibiotics). He then experienced at Day 8 a grade 5 CRS, together with
a grade 4 Capillary Leak Syndrome2. Despite a treatment in
keeping with CRS management including administration of corticosteroids
and tociluzumab x 2 as well as intensive care unit support, the patient
died on Day 9.
The first patient treated in the AML study was a 58-year-old woman, with
84% blasts in her bone marrow at baseline prior to conditioning regimen.
On June 27, 2017 (Day 0), the patient received the same preconditioning
regimen and the same dose of UCART123 as the BPDCN patient, without
complication. She experienced an initial grade 2 CRS at Day 8, worsening
to a grade 3 at Day 9 and resolving at Day 11 with treatment management
in intensive care unit. She also experienced a grade 4 Capillary Leak
Syndrome at Day 9, resolved at Day 12.
No GvHD3 was reported for any of these patients.
The DSMB (Data Safety Monitoring Board) met on August 28 and recommended
lowering the dose to 6.25x104 UCART123 cells per kilogram in
both studies and capping cyclophosphamide to a total dose of 4g over 3
days.
_________________________
1 Cytokine release syndrome is an immediate complication
occurring with the use of anti-T-cell antibody
infusions. Severe cases are known as cytokine
storms. CRS is characterized clinically by hypothermia or fever,
rigors, hypotension, rash, dyspnea and occasionally bronchospasm, nausea
and diarrhea. These side effects develop soon after the administration
of the agent and can last for several hours. Severe and even fatal
reactions associated with pulmonary edema and hepatitis have been
described.
2 Capillary leak syndrome is characterized by
the escape of blood
plasma through capillary walls, from the blood circulatory
system to surrounding tissues, muscle compartments, organs or body
cavities.
3 GvHD: Graft versus Host Disease