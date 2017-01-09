Trevena (TRVN) Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved, effective as of August 28, 2017, the grant of inducement stock options to purchase 13,500 shares of the Company’s common stock to Michele Hummel, a new employee. These awards were granted pursuant to the Trevena, Inc. Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock option has an exercise price per share of $2.37, the closing stock price on August 28, 2017. The option has a ten-year term and will vest with respect to one-fourth of the total number of shares subject to the option on each of first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. The Company has discovered four novel and differentiated drug candidates, including OLINVO™ (oliceridine injection). Trevena also has discovered TRV250, in early clinical development for the treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for pain. The Company maintains an early stage portfolio of drug discovery programs.

