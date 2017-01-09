|
Nanobiotix Half Year Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2017
9/1/2017 10:52:35 AM
Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, August 31, 2017 - NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2017.
Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix, commented: "We are pleased with the progress made during the first half of 2017. Following the recommendation from the IDMC to continue the phase II/III trial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma, the company has also announced successful clinical results from the Phase I/II Trial of NBTXR3 in Head & Neck Cancer. The private placement completed in April 2017 enabled new investors, mainly from the US and Europe, to invest in Nanobiotix in order to support our clinical programs expansion in head and neck cancer with NBTXR3 and in the Immuno-Oncology program into patients."
