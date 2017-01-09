|
Aviragen (AVIR) Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results
9/1/2017 10:50:36 AM
ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) today announced its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
“We have made great strides, working with our Board and financial advisors, in honing in on a select number of strategic alternatives,” commented Joseph M. Patti, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviragen Therapeutics. “Importantly, we have also taken actions to minimize cash spending in order to maintain the Company’s solid financial position as evidenced by our reported cash position of $38.6 million.”
Corporate Update:
- Strategic Review Process: The Company is actively engaged, with the assistance of its financial advisor, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in evaluating strategic alternatives that are intended to enhance shareholder value, both in the near- and long-term.
