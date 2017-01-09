PROMETRIKA Announces New Leadership Team Member

Heather Paden, MS, has joined PROMETRIKA’s Leadership Team as Head of Clinical Operations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROMETRIKA, LLC has announced that Heather Paden, MS, has joined their Leadership Team as Head of Clinical Operations. Ms. Paden brings to this position over 20 years of diverse experience in clinical research, including operational and scientific leadership roles, clinical trial management and monitoring, publication planning, product lifecycle management, and clinical training and education.

At PROMETRIKA, Heather will lead Clinical Operations in day-to-day trial management activities and in the development of systems and procedures to further enhance PROMETRIKA’s delivery of best-in-class clinical research.

“Heather’s experience and approach is a natural fit for our company,” commented Miganush Stepanians, President & CEO. “As a leader in clinical research and operations, she has always excelled at translating business and scientific objectives into pragmatic working plans throughout the execution of clinical studies, ensuring high levels of quality and efficiency. This approach is one of the many reasons I am excited to have her join our leadership team.”

Ms. Paden’s leadership roles have included Head of Clinical Development Operations at ContraFect Corp., Senior Consultant at Halloran Consulting, and Director of Clinical Development Medical Affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. Her work has covered orphan indications in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and genetic disorders.

“I am eager to bring my years of experience in cross-disciplinary management of large and small trials to this growing full-service CRO”, said Ms. Paden. “I am equally as enthusiastic to be part of an organization that sees the value in a collaborative team approach to clinical trials, and look forward to working with the entire team.”

Heather received her Masters of Science in Respiratory Care, Clinical Trial Design, and Project Management from Northeastern University, and her Bachelor of Science (Respiratory Care) and Bachelor of Arts (Human Biology) degrees from the University of Kansas.

Founded in 2003 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, PROMETRIKA is a unique Clinical Research Organization (CRO), utilizing a collaborative approach to clinical development and execution with a close-knit, highly-experienced senior leadership team involved in all phases of trials. PROMETRIKA’s services include complete clinical operations and clinical trial management, data management, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics and programming, medical writing, and regulatory submissions.