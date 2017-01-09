PROMETRIKA Announces New Leadership Team Member

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROMETRIKA, LLC has announced that Heather Paden, MS, has joined their
Leadership Team as Head of Clinical Operations. Ms. Paden brings to this
position over 20 years of diverse experience in clinical research,
including operational and scientific leadership roles, clinical trial
management and monitoring, publication planning, product lifecycle
management, and clinical training and education.
At PROMETRIKA, Heather will lead Clinical Operations in day-to-day trial
management activities and in the development of systems and procedures
to further enhance PROMETRIKA’s delivery of best-in-class clinical
research.
“Heather’s experience and approach is a natural fit for our company,”
commented Miganush Stepanians, President & CEO. “As a leader in clinical
research and operations, she has always excelled at translating business
and scientific objectives into pragmatic working plans throughout the
execution of clinical studies, ensuring high levels of quality and
efficiency. This approach is one of the many reasons I am excited to
have her join our leadership team.”
Ms. Paden’s leadership roles have included Head of Clinical Development
Operations at ContraFect Corp., Senior Consultant at Halloran
Consulting, and Director of Clinical Development Medical Affairs at
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. Her work has covered orphan
indications in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and genetic disorders.
“I am eager to bring my years of experience in cross-disciplinary
management of large and small trials to this growing full-service CRO”,
said Ms. Paden. “I am equally as enthusiastic to be part of an
organization that sees the value in a collaborative team approach to
clinical trials, and look forward to working with the entire team.”
Heather received her Masters of Science in Respiratory Care, Clinical
Trial Design, and Project Management from Northeastern University, and
her Bachelor of Science (Respiratory Care) and Bachelor of Arts (Human
Biology) degrees from the University of Kansas.
About PROMETRIKA, LLC - www.prometrika.com
Founded in 2003 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, PROMETRIKA is a
unique Clinical Research Organization (CRO), utilizing a collaborative
approach to clinical development and execution with a close-knit,
highly-experienced senior leadership team involved in all phases of
trials. PROMETRIKA’s services include complete clinical operations and
clinical trial management, data management, pharmacovigilance,
biostatistics and programming, medical writing, and regulatory
submissions.