joimax Opens Its First Education & Training Center In Irvine, California, Posts Record Sales In The U.S. And Continues To Make Gains With Endoscopic Reimbursement

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--joimax® announces the grand opening of its new
state-of-the-art Training and Education Center in Irvine, California.
The company will be holding its first workshop at the Center on
September 8-9th.
As the market leader in endoscopic spine surgery, joimax® is
fully dedicated to outstanding physician education, training and
services worldwide. Due to the newly released US CPT reimbursement code,
valid since January 1st, 2017, the demand for joimax®
endoscopic procedures are growing monthly in the USA among patients as
well as the physician community. This fast growing demand creates major
needs which joimax®, Inc. is addressing with fast expansion
of its US organization.
“This new wet lab facility provides a major base for supporting our fast
growing education needs for both our new sales and clinical associates,
but moreover it’s a place for physicians to be trained,” states Bob
Wolownik, National Director of Sales for joimax® Inc.
joimax® also announced that they are taking the lead in
supporting this years’ workshops and educational sessions at:
SMISS
Sept 14-16, 2017 - Las Vegas, NV
Sole Supporter of the
Endoscopic Lab Session
ISASS
Sept 22-23, 2017 - Long Beach, CA
Endoscopic Lab Supporter
NASS
Oct. 25-28, 2017 - Orlando, FL
Endoscopic Spine Surgery Session
Sponsor
and Endoscopic Lab Supporter
joimax® has also made significant strides in reimbursement
support for endoscopic spine procedures via a new external coding
support hotline that it manages along with a payor correspondence
package. joimax’s Vice President of Operations & Reimbursement, Brian
Schneider, recently stated, “We have seen a significant rise in interest
from both payors and physicians asking to receive information and
streamline communication regarding the new endoscopic spine code.”
“As we received a first CPT reimbursement code for endoscopic spine
surgery earlier this year and now invest wisely for future growth, joimax®
will continue to write a major success story in the US, similar to what
it has accomplished in Europe and Asia,” states Maximilian Ries, General
Manager for joimax®, Inc. He announced that the company is
continuing to post record sales by nearly doubling its year to date US
revenues, which is in line with the company’s budget plan.
Overall joimax® is very pleased with the great strides
achieved in the US market and sees continued sustainable growth
globally. “All this is an important step towards the full acceptance of
endoscopic minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and their
benefits to both the physician and their patients in the US now as
well,” echoes Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of joimax®.
The company’s European and Asian sales also show record numbers. Earlier
this year, joimax® also received multiple new product
registrations in Asia and recently in Brazil to fully access this new
market.
About joimax®
Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax® is the
leading developer and marketer of complete systems for endoscopic
minimally invasive spinal surgery. With TESSYS®
(transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS®
(cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® (for
facet and sacroiliac joint therapy) or with EndoLIF® and
Percusys® for minimally-invasive endoscopic assisted
stabilizations, proven endoscopic systems are provided that, together,
cover a variety of indications.
In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal
stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax®
technologies to operate through small incisions - under local or full
anesthetic - via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors through natural
openings into the spinal canal (e.g. intervertebral foramen, the “Kambin
triangle”).