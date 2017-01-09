Apollo Endosurgery Announces 20-Year LAP-BAND Outcomes Data Presented At 22nd IFSO World Congress In London

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a leader in less
invasive surgical medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal
procedures, announced the presentation of 20 year outcomes data for the
LAP-BAND® System today at the 22nd World Congress of the
International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic
Disorders (IFSO) in London.
“Dr.
Paul O’Brien, MD and his colleagues reported on the follow up of 8,263
gastric banding patients treated using the LAP-BAND® between September
1994 and June 2017 at the Centre for Bariatric Surgery (CBS) in
Melbourne, Australia. Key data reported:
-
An overall follow-up rate of 58%.
-
Total weight loss for patients out to 20 years was 26.9 kg (59.3 lb),
which represents loss of 48.2% of their excess weight.
-
The overall explant rate for the entire patient population was 7.9%,
with an explant rate of 4.6% for procedures performed in the period
between 2006 and 2017, when CBS used the current version of the
LAP-BAND® (LAP-BAND® AP Adjustable Gastric Band System).
-
In addition, there were no mortalities among all procedures performed,
which included primary and re-operation procedures.
These excellent long-term outcomes provide further evidence that
LAP-BAND® is a safe and effective procedure that results in sustained,
medically relevant weight loss.
Commenting on the results, Dr. O’Brien stated, “The LAP-BAND® is a safe
and effective procedure achieving substantial weight loss that can be
maintained for at least twenty years. The surgery is simple and can be
reversed or corrected easily, but must be technically correct and
patients must be managed properly.”
“We congratulate Dr. O’Brien and his colleagues on the great results
they have delivered to patients by using the LAP-BAND® system for over
two decades. These results demonstrate the kind of long-term results
that LAP-BAND® can provide patients in the hands of a bariatric surgeon
who is dedicated to long-term patient relationships, treatment and
aftercare guidelines,” said Todd Newton, CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. “Dr.
O’Brien and his colleagues at CBS epitomize this kind of surgeon.”
About the LAP-BAND®
The LAP-BAND® AP Adjustable Gastric Band System is placed
laparoscopically in a minimally invasive procedure to assist in gradual
weight loss. The LAP-BAND® System is fastened around the top of the
stomach, and works by applying a constant, gentle pressure to this area.
This gives you a feeling of satiety (a feeling of fullness) on a smaller
amount of food, therefore, you eat less.
LAP-BAND® can deliver sustained weight loss, improvements in quality of
life, and reduced cardiometabolic risk when combined with reasonable and
proper physician follow-up with their patient.
For additional information regarding LAP-BAND®, please visit lapband.com.
For full safety information please talk with your doctor, or call
1-800-LAPBAND.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical device company focused on less
invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over
600 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal
disorders. Apollo’s device based therapies are an alternative to
invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and
reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over
60 countries today.
Apollo’s common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol
"APEN." For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to:
apolloendo.com.
