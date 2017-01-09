Rhodes College Unveils New $34 Million Cutting-Edge Science Facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rhodes College today held a dedication ceremony for Robertson Hall, its
new $34 million, 54,674-square-foot cutting-edge science facility. The
ceremony included a reveal of the renovated Briggs Hall—now home for
computer science studies and a virtual reality lab—and the Bill and
Carole Troutt Quadrangle.
“Rhodes is one of a select group of liberal arts colleges offering a
top-tier education in the sciences,” says Board
of Trustees Chair Cary Fowler. “With Robertson Hall, we unleash the
creative capacity and aspirations of our faculty and students today,
tomorrow, and for years to come.”
Robertson Hall, named for Lola ’33 and Charles Robertson ’29 in honor of
their dedication to the sciences, houses four biology and two chemistry
faculty, with six teaching labs, five research labs, and three
classrooms.
“An architectural gem with extraordinary functional design, it will
encourage future scientists and provide Rhodes faculty and students with
a state-of-the-art facility for teaching and learning,” says Rhodes
College President Marjorie Hass.
Robertson Hall maintains the Collegiate Gothic style of architecture
while directing natural light to its interior spaces through the unique
use of monumental glazing—a floor to ceiling glass system—at the main
entrances and west face. Other features include unique seating areas for
student collaboration, custom-designed furniture and storage units, and
a walk-in cold laboratory for conducting experiments at refrigerated
temperatures.
Pre-medicine and biological sciences are top subjects for the college’s
entering class this year. The Rhodes experience provides students
opportunities to conduct research with professor-mentors in their areas
of interest, and classes tie-in with scientific practice within the
greater Memphis community.
The 19,244-square-foot Briggs Hall houses five faculty offices and six
computer labs, two research labs, and three classrooms. The virtual
reality lab allows users to create virtual environments such as
exploring a model of the human heart or navigating the ocean.
The new Bill and Carole Troutt Quadrangle—honoring the college’s 19th
president and first lady—is bounded by the Barret Library, Briggs Hall,
Hassell Hall, and Robertson Hall. The quadrangle layout is similar to
those found at Oxford
University.
For more information about Rhodes College, visit: https://www.rhodes.edu/content/about-rhodes.