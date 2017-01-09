Yamaha Motor Releases The Cell Picking & Imaging System Cell Handler

— Technology to enable development of high-efficacy therapeutic drugs
sooner and at lower cost —
IWATA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha
Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) (ISIN:JP3942800008) announced today
that it has developed the cell picking/imaging system CELL HANDLERTM.
This device performs part of the testing process to evaluate
pharmaceutical efficacy, such as in the development of new drugs and
anti-cancer agents. It will enable the development of high-efficacy
therapeutic drugs sooner and at lower cost, which will in-turn
contribute to reducing medical costs.
CELL HANDLERTM enables one-by-one selection of target
cells and transfers them to a microplate, while simultaneously
capturing/digitalizing images – a process that was very difficult with
high throughput and accuracy using the conventional manual method.
Using Yamaha Motor’s applied surface mounter ultra high-speed and
high-precision pick & place technology, newly developed picking &
dispensing technology, and image processing technology work to process
even small and fragile cells. A unique and specialized disposable tip
and chamber have also been developed by Yamaha Motor to suit the CELL
HANDLERTM system.
There is currently strong growth in the market for business utilizing
cells, and with the number of cancer sufferers rising every year, there
is a demand for further improvement in quality and work efficiency for
anti-cancer sensitivity tests and biomarker tests. The development of
the CELL HANDLERTM system is part of Yamaha Motor’s
objective to accelerate and strengthen growth strategies under the
three-year New Medium-Term Management Plan started in 2016.
Press release: http://bit.ly/2wnfHXK
Product
information: https://global.yamaha-motor.com/business/hc/
About Yamaha Motor
Yamaha Motor (TOKYO:7272) is a world-leading producer of motorcycles,
marine products, power products and intelligent machinery. The company’s
diverse business and wide variety of products are built around its
proprietary technologies focused on engines, chassis & hull and
electronic control. Yamaha Motor conducts global development, production
and marketing operations through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method
affiliates in 30 countries. About 90% of consolidated net sales are
generated in more than 200 countries outside of Japan. The company is
steadily restructuring its global engineering, manufacturing and
marketing capabilities for sustainable long-term growth. Please visit https://global.yamaha-motor.com/ir/report/.
