Yamaha Motor Releases The Cell Picking & Imaging System Cell Handler

IWATA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) (ISIN:JP3942800008) announced today that it has developed the cell picking/imaging system CELL HANDLERTM. This device performs part of the testing process to evaluate pharmaceutical efficacy, such as in the development of new drugs and anti-cancer agents. It will enable the development of high-efficacy therapeutic drugs sooner and at lower cost, which will in-turn contribute to reducing medical costs.

CELL HANDLERTM enables one-by-one selection of target cells and transfers them to a microplate, while simultaneously capturing/digitalizing images – a process that was very difficult with high throughput and accuracy using the conventional manual method.

Using Yamaha Motor’s applied surface mounter ultra high-speed and high-precision pick & place technology, newly developed picking & dispensing technology, and image processing technology work to process even small and fragile cells. A unique and specialized disposable tip and chamber have also been developed by Yamaha Motor to suit the CELL HANDLERTM system.

There is currently strong growth in the market for business utilizing cells, and with the number of cancer sufferers rising every year, there is a demand for further improvement in quality and work efficiency for anti-cancer sensitivity tests and biomarker tests. The development of the CELL HANDLERTM system is part of Yamaha Motor’s objective to accelerate and strengthen growth strategies under the three-year New Medium-Term Management Plan started in 2016.

Press release: http://bit.ly/2wnfHXK

Product information: https://global.yamaha-motor.com/business/hc/

