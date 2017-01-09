Incyte (INCY) Supports the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) Community During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is proud to recognize and support the patients of the MPN community throughout September in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month. MPNs are a group of rare, chronic blood cancers, which include myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV), and essential thrombocythemia (ET), that are estimated to affect about 200,000 people in the U.S. Of these MPNs, PV is the most prevalent.

To support the MPN community, Incyte will launch new resources and tools aimed at helping patients with MPNs and their caregivers better understand their disease, while increasing awareness for this group of rare blood cancers.

“The cancer journey is full of challenges. For patients living with a rare cancer that may be unfamiliar to their doctors or families, it can be especially difficult. Along with our work to discover and develop new medicines to treat cancer, Incyte is committed to helping patients, caregivers, and the healthcare professional community close gaps in understanding through educational tools,” said Hervé Hoppenot, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “Blood Cancer Awareness Month offers an annual opportunity to open a dialogue and bring much-needed attention to these rare cancers.”

MPN Awareness Resources Now Available Include:

MPN IQ Quiz: The MPN IQ Quiz allows users to test their MPN knowledge and challenge others to test their own MPN IQ.

The MPN IQ Quiz allows users to test their MPN knowledge and challenge others to test their own MPN IQ. PV Tracker Tool: Visit this digital PV Tracker Tool designed to help track PV symptoms, blood cell counts, and phlebotomy appointments.

Visit this digital PV Tracker Tool designed to help track PV symptoms, blood cell counts, and phlebotomy appointments. MPN Awareness Social Media Photo Filter: Show support and raise awareness of MPNs by visiting http://mpnawareness.twibbon.com/ and adding an MPN Awareness photo filter to a Facebook or Twitter profile picture.

“Patients with progressive diseases face difficulty when it comes to recognizing and tracking changes in their symptoms. Communicating with your physician when you are experiencing symptom abnormalities is critical to taking care of yourself as a patient,” said Ellen Ritchie, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. “Using resources like those available on the Voices of MPN website can help to better facilitate productive discussions between patients and their healthcare team.”

To further help answer questions related to MPNs, Incyte will host a Facebook Live MPN Q&A session with Paul Larson, NP, AOCNP®, an Incyte Oncology Nurse Educator, on September 14, 2017, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the live chat, visit the “Voices of MPN” Facebook page.

Stay connected and informed about all of the MPN awareness activities by visiting www.voicesofmpn.com to access helpful resources about living with MPNs.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally.i The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. The three main myeloproliferative neoplasms are myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET).i MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with MF, PV or ET.ii

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.

References

i Understanding MPNs. MPN Research Foundation. http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/overview-page

ii Data on File.