Incyte (INCY) Supports the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) Community During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

patients of the MPN community throughout September in honor of Blood
Cancer Awareness Month. MPNs are a group of rare, chronic blood cancers,
which include myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV), and essential
thrombocythemia (ET), that are estimated to affect about 200,000 people
in the U.S. Of these MPNs, PV is the most prevalent.
To support the MPN community, Incyte will launch new resources and tools
aimed at helping patients with MPNs and their caregivers better
understand their disease, while increasing awareness for this group of
rare blood cancers.
“The cancer journey is full of challenges. For patients living with a
rare cancer that may be unfamiliar to their doctors or families, it can
be especially difficult. Along with our work to discover and develop new
medicines to treat cancer, Incyte is committed to helping patients,
caregivers, and the healthcare professional community close gaps in
understanding through educational tools,” said Hervé Hoppenot, President
and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “Blood Cancer Awareness Month
offers an annual opportunity to open a dialogue and bring much-needed
attention to these rare cancers.”
MPN Awareness Resources Now Available Include:
-
MPN IQ Quiz: The
MPN IQ Quiz allows users to test their MPN knowledge and challenge
others to test their own MPN IQ.
-
PV Tracker Tool: Visit this digital PV
Tracker Tool designed to help track PV symptoms, blood cell
counts, and phlebotomy appointments.
-
MPN Awareness Social Media Photo Filter: Show support and
raise awareness of MPNs by visiting http://mpnawareness.twibbon.com/
and adding an MPN Awareness photo filter to a Facebook or Twitter
profile picture.
“Patients with progressive diseases face difficulty when it comes to
recognizing and tracking changes in their symptoms. Communicating with
your physician when you are experiencing symptom abnormalities is
critical to taking care of yourself as a patient,” said Ellen Ritchie,
M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical
College. “Using resources like those available on the Voices of MPN
website can help to better facilitate productive discussions between
patients and their healthcare team.”
To further help answer questions related to MPNs, Incyte will host a
Facebook Live MPN Q&A session with Paul Larson, NP, AOCNP®,
an Incyte Oncology Nurse Educator, on September 14, 2017, from 7:00-8:00
p.m. ET. To participate in the live chat, visit the “Voices
of MPN” Facebook page.
Stay connected and informed about all of the MPN awareness activities by
“Liking” the “Voices
of MPN” Facebook page, following “Voices
of MPN” on Pinterest, following “Voices
of MPN” on Twitter or using the hashtag #Connect4MPNs. Visit www.voicesofmpn.com
to access helpful resources about living with MPNs.
About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood
cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally.i The
bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. The three main
myeloproliferative neoplasms are myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera
(PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET).i MPNs are
progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they
are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs
vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as
200,000 people in the U.S. living with MF, PV or ET.ii
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
