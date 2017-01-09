|
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Highlights Latest Advances In Lung Cancer At The ESMO 2017 Congress
9/1/2017 8:32:41 AM
More than 40 presentations, including data from two pivotal trials selected as late-breaking abstracts for oral presentation in the ESMO Presidential Symposia
Phase III PACIFIC data reinforce potential of Imfinzi following US FDA breakthrough therapy designation in locally-advanced (Stage III) unresectable NSCLC
Phase III FLAURA results highlight superiority of Tagrisso over standard of care in previously-untreated patients with advanced EGFRm NSCLC
At the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, 8-12 September, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, will report results of more than 40 presentations, including two pivotal clinical trial readouts selected for late-breaking abstract presentation at the ESMO Presidential Symposia on Saturday, 9 September, which demonstrate significant improvements over current standard-of-care treatments in lung cancer:
Results from the pivotal Phase III PACIFIC trial showing statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit with Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with locally-advanced (Stage III), unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following standard chemoradiation therapy, a clinical setting where there are currently no approved treatments.
Results of the Phase III FLAURA trial showing statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful PFS with Tagrisso (osimertinib) over current standard-of-care erlotinib or gefitinib as 1st-line treatments in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFRm) NSCLC.
Jamie Freedman, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca, said: “The superiority of 1st-line treatment with Tagrisso in the FLAURA trial and the potentially transformative Imfinzi data from the PACIFIC trial reinforce our significant contribution to advancing medicines for patients across multiple stages of lung cancer. We are also proud to share with the medical community our progress towards addressing the needs of patients with other types of difficult-to-treat tumours, including advanced ovarian, breast, and head and neck cancers.”
comments powered by