Pfenex (PFNX) Reports New Employment Inducement Award Under NYSE MKT Listing Rules

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE MKT: PFNX) ("Pfenex" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of biosimilar therapeutics, including high-value and difficult to manufacture proteins, today reported, as required by the NYSE MKT Company Guide, an equity inducement award to Eef Schimmelpennink, the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, President, and Secretary, who officially commenced employment with the Company on August 3, 2017. The stock option was granted to Mr. Schimmelpennink pursuant to the Pfenex Inc. 2016 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors under Rule 711(a) and the other relevant rules of the NYSE MKT Company Guide for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

As an inducement material to Mr. Schimmelpennink entering into employment with the Company, and in accordance with Rule 711(a) of the NYSE MKT Company Guide, effective September 1, 2017, the independent members of the Company's board of directors granted Mr. Schimmelpennink an option to purchase 313,710 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Inducement Award"). The Inducement Award has a 10-year maximum term and an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on September 1, 2017. The Inducement Award will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on August 3, 2018, and the balance vesting monthly thereafter in equal monthly installments, subject to Mr. Schimmelpennink's continued service through each applicable vesting date and accelerated vesting under certain circumstances.

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of biosimilar therapeutics and high-value and difficult to manufacture proteins. The Company's lead product candidates are PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis, and PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab), for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. Pfenex has leveraged its Pfnex Expression Technology® platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, therapeutic equivalents to reference listed drug products, and next generation biologics.

