Hamamatsu Photonics Release: Experience Drives Revolution... Introducing The New NanoZoomer S360



9/1/2017 8:15:41 AM

Hamamatsu introduces the NanoZoomer S360, a new high throughput WSI scanner, engineered using Hamamatsu’s extensive experience of imaging technology and designed to meet the challenging requirements of digitizing routine clinical pathology.

This new high throughput scanner has a capacity of 360 slides (76 mm x 26 mm), features revolutionary scanning technology and delivers fast scanning of 82 slides per hour (at 20x and 40x magnification). The high throughput, automated scanning and exceptional image quality are tailored to suit the most demanding applications.

The S360 also has an intelligent slide management feature which uses custom barcode labels. These barcode labels can personalize specific scanning parameters to successfully prioritise and scan different tissues with minimal user-scanner interaction.

For more information, or to request a demonstration, please visit www.nanozoomer.com, or email europe@hamamatsu.de

