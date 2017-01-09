Eisai Inc. (ESALF.PK) To Present Abstracts On Oncology Products And Pipeline At ESMO 2017 Congress

|
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at ESMO 2017 Congress
Three Abstracts on Lenvima (Lenvatinib) to be Presented in Oral Session
TOKYO, Sept 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a series of abstracts highlighting updates regarding its in-house discovered Lenvima/Kisplyx (lenvatinib mesylate, "lenvatinib", selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases with a novel binding mode), Halaven (eribulin mesylate, "eribulin", halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor), and E7046 (prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 inhibitor) will be presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress , taking place in Madrid, Spain, from September 8 to 12, 2017.
At the ESMO 2017 Congress, there will be an oral presentation on the results of a health-related Quality of Life analysis of patients from a Phase III clinical trial (REFLECT/Study 304) of lenvatinib versus sorafenib for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, and a separate oral presentation on the results of an analysis of biomarkers from the same study. In addition, there will be an oral presentation on the results of the metastatic renal cell carcinoma cohort from a Phase Ib/II clinical trial (Study 111) of lenvatinib in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab.
There are six poster presentations scheduled, including presentations on the results of a primary analysis of a Phase II clinical trial of lenvatinib in biliary tract cancer, and the results of a Phase I clinical trial of E7046.
Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.
About Eisai
Eisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visitwww.eisai.com.
