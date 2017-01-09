BioMarker Strategies Announces Two New Patents Granted In Japan, Covering The Company’s Core Diagnostics Technologies For Solid Tumor Cancers

“Improved Methods and Devices for Cellular Analysis” (#JP6177841)
covers SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System technology with exclusivity
through 2028
“Compositions and Methods for Prediction of Drug Sensitivity,
Resistance, and Disease Progression” (#JP6158078) covers PathMAP®
Functional Signaling Profile technology with exclusivity through 2031
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioMarker Strategies, LLC, today announced that the Japan Patent Office
has granted new patents covering the Company’s SnapPath® Cancer
Diagnostics System technology and its PathMAP® Functional Signaling
Profile technology.
“We are particularly pleased to receive these very important patents
from the Japan Patent Office”
“We are particularly pleased to receive these very important patents
from the Japan Patent Office,” said Jerry Parrott, President and CEO,
BioMarker Strategies. “Japan has one of the longest-standing records of
leadership among all nations in demonstrating respect for intellectual
property rights. With both of our core technologies now patented in
Japan, our position in Asia is significantly strengthened.”
The SnapPath and PathMAP technologies are ideally suited to assess
response to targeted drugs in development for the treatment of solid
tumor cancers. The BioMarker Strategies business model is focused on
using the Company’s proprietary ex vivo technology to provide
research services to companies developing targeted drugs and
combinations for the treatment of patients with solid tumor cancers.
The SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System is an automated and highly
customizable fluidics-based system consisting of a compact bench-top
instrument and a single-use cartridge for required consumables and
reagents. The SnapPath system generates purified populations of live
solid tumor cells from fresh unfixed tissue samples, and keeps them
alive on the instrument to enable generation of highly predictive
biomarker tests, which the Company has named PathMAP Functional
Signaling Profiles.
PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles are highly predictive of
individual solid tumor response to targeted therapies and combinations,
because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information
available only from live cells.
Granted Patents
Patents covering the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System have been
granted in the United States, Europe (also validated in 10 individual
European countries), Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. A patent has
also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in Canada.
Patents covering the PathMAP Functional Signaling Profile technology
have been granted in Europe, Australia, Japan and Singapore. A patent
has also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in the
United States.
About BioMarker Strategies
BioMarker Strategies has developed SnapPath, the only cancer diagnostics
system that automates and standardizes functional ex vivo
profiling of live solid tumor cells from fresh biopsies or other fresh,
unfixed samples such as xenografts or tumorgrafts. SnapPath can help
guide cancer drug development and treatment selection – and enables the
generation of PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles.
PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles represent a new class of biomarker
tests based on the dynamic and predictive signaling information
available only from live cells. They are useful in identifying and
understanding mechanisms of acquired resistance, and are highly
predictive of individual tumor response to targeted therapies and
combinations. BioMarker Strategies also believes that PathMAP Functional
Signaling Profiles will prove highly predictive of individual tumor
response to immunotherapeutic approaches and combinations.
The capabilities of SnapPath and the Functional Signaling Profiles it
enables are available for use in preclinical studies in tumorgraft and
other model systems, and in early clinical studies to assess
pharmacodynamic changes in the solid tumors of individual patients. For
more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes our projections and other
forward-looking statements regarding future events. In some cases,
forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as
“may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“believes,” “projects,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,”
“continue”, etc. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance or achievement and involve certain risks and uncertainties,
which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and
trends may differ materially from what is projected here.