BioMarker Strategies Announces Two New Patents Granted In Japan, Covering The Company’s Core Diagnostics Technologies For Solid Tumor Cancers

“Compositions and Methods for Prediction of Drug Sensitivity, Resistance, and Disease Progression” (#JP6158078) covers PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profile technology with exclusivity through 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioMarker Strategies, LLC, today announced that the Japan Patent Office has granted new patents covering the Company’s SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System technology and its PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profile technology.

“We are particularly pleased to receive these very important patents from the Japan Patent Office”

“We are particularly pleased to receive these very important patents from the Japan Patent Office,” said Jerry Parrott, President and CEO, BioMarker Strategies. “Japan has one of the longest-standing records of leadership among all nations in demonstrating respect for intellectual property rights. With both of our core technologies now patented in Japan, our position in Asia is significantly strengthened.”

The SnapPath and PathMAP technologies are ideally suited to assess response to targeted drugs in development for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The BioMarker Strategies business model is focused on using the Company’s proprietary ex vivo technology to provide research services to companies developing targeted drugs and combinations for the treatment of patients with solid tumor cancers.

The SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System is an automated and highly customizable fluidics-based system consisting of a compact bench-top instrument and a single-use cartridge for required consumables and reagents. The SnapPath system generates purified populations of live solid tumor cells from fresh unfixed tissue samples, and keeps them alive on the instrument to enable generation of highly predictive biomarker tests, which the Company has named PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles.

PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to targeted therapies and combinations, because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells.

Granted Patents

Patents covering the SnapPath Cancer Diagnostics System have been granted in the United States, Europe (also validated in 10 individual European countries), Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. A patent has also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in Canada.

Patents covering the PathMAP Functional Signaling Profile technology have been granted in Europe, Australia, Japan and Singapore. A patent has also been officially allowed and is proceeding to grant in the United States.

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies has developed SnapPath, the only cancer diagnostics system that automates and standardizes functional ex vivo profiling of live solid tumor cells from fresh biopsies or other fresh, unfixed samples such as xenografts or tumorgrafts. SnapPath can help guide cancer drug development and treatment selection – and enables the generation of PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles.

PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles represent a new class of biomarker tests based on the dynamic and predictive signaling information available only from live cells. They are useful in identifying and understanding mechanisms of acquired resistance, and are highly predictive of individual tumor response to targeted therapies and combinations. BioMarker Strategies also believes that PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles will prove highly predictive of individual tumor response to immunotherapeutic approaches and combinations.

The capabilities of SnapPath and the Functional Signaling Profiles it enables are available for use in preclinical studies in tumorgraft and other model systems, and in early clinical studies to assess pharmacodynamic changes in the solid tumors of individual patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes our projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue”, etc. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or achievement and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is projected here.