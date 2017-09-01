Carmat (ALCAR.PA) Appoints Francesco Arecchi, Previously Product Manager EMEA Structural Heart At Abbott (ABT), As Marketing Manager

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart project, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the appointment of Francesco Arecchi as Marketing Manager.

Francesco Arecchi is a Marketing professional with strong experience in global leading companies within the healthcare industry. Biomedical Engineer graduated from Politecnico Milano (Italy) with an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management (Netherlands), he has spent most of his career in Life Sciences companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Abbott where he held a number of positions from Sales to Marketing in Cardiology breakthrough technology products such as Cypher and MitraClip. Prior to joining CARMAT, Francesco Arecchi was Product Manager EMEA Structural Heart at Abbott, a leader in Healthcare and particularly in cardiologic devices.

“The marketing strategy of any breakthrough medical device needs to be designed alongside the clinical development. I am proud to be involved in such an exciting project, as CARMAT continues to develop its artificial heart, which has the potential to save thousands of patients suffering from end-stage heart failure,” said Francesco Arecchi.

Stephane Piat, CEO of CARMAT, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Francesco as Marketing Manager. He has a strong professional experience in Therapy Development for Cardiology across a number of leading multinationals within the space, which will allow us to design an enhanced Therapy Development Roadmap and improve the execution of our plans. I am convinced that Francesco has the background and necessary leadership skills to prepare the commercialization strategy for our unique product in the best conditions.”

About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

Imitating the natural heart: given its size, the choice of structural materials and its innovative physiological functions, CARMAT’s total artificial heart could, assuming the necessary clinical trials are successful, potentially benefit the lives of thousands of patients a year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Airbus Group (Matra Défense), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD, Air Liquide’s venture capital investor, CorNovum, an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State, the family offices of Pierre Bastid (ZAKA) and of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.) as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

For more information: www.carmatsa.com

