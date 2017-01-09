|
Roquette Completes The Acquisition Of Itacel And Reinforces Its Ambition Of Being A Leader In Pharmaceutical Excipients
La Madeleine (France), 1st September 2017 – Roquette, a global leader in innovative plant-based ingredients, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Itacel from Blanver.
Itacel is a leading player in the pharmaceutical excipients market in Brazil and Latin America. This acquisition will reinforce Roquette’s position as a major supplier to the pharmaceutical industry and a global leader in natural-based pharmaceutical excipients solutions.
The combination of the two businesses will contribute to Roquette’s strategic growth plan in the Food, Nutrition and Health markets, and will create new opportunities for Roquette and Itacel’s customers and employees.
About Roquette: “Improving well-being by offering the best of nature”
A family-owned Group serving customers globally, Roquette is a leader in specialty food ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients. The products and solutions developed by the Group deliver proven technological, nutritional and health benefits precisely tailored to the pharma, nutrition, food and selected industry markets. Roquette’s offer is produced from plant-based raw materials such as corn, wheat, potatoes and peas. Since its foundation over 80 years ago, the Group’s growth has been based on innovation, a passion for the job and a commitment to achieve. Roquette operates in over 100 countries, has a turnover of around 3.2 billion euros and currently employs more than 8,300 people worldwide.
Roquette Corporate
Carole Petitjean
carole.petitjean@roquette.com
+ 33 (0) 3 21 63 36 00
Brunswick
France – Domitille Harb
roquettefr@brunswickgroup.com
+ 33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
