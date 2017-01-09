Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Signs Agreement For Up To $74.5 Million To Sell Hyperimmune Commercial Products

Provides Significant Non-Dilutive Funding to Execute R&D Strategy



SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology and hematology therapeutics, today announced that it has agreed to sell its three marketed hyperimmune products, WinRho® SDF, HepaGam B®, and VARIZIG®, to Saol Therapeutics for total consideration of up to $74.5 million.

Under the terms of a definitive purchase agreement executed by the companies, Saol Therapeutics will acquire the three hyperimmune products currently marketed by Aptevo: WinRho SDF for autoimmune platelet disorder and hemolytic disease of the newborn; HepaGam B for the prevention of Hepatitis B following liver transplantation and for treatment following hepatitis B exposure; and VARIZIG for treatment following exposure to varicella zoster virus for individuals with compromised immune systems. The transaction is valued at up to $74.5 million, including an upfront payment of $65 million, and an additional potential milestone payment of up to $7.5 million related to the achievement of gross profit milestones. In addition, Aptevo may receive up to $2 million related to collection of certain accounts receivable after the closing.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce our agreement with Saol Therapeutics for the sale of our hyperimmune commercial products. The significant non-dilutive funding provided by this transaction will ensure that Aptevo continues to be solidly capitalized to invest in the opportunities where we see the most potential for long-term value creation for our stockholders,” said Marvin L. White, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With a deal value of up to $74.5 million, representing approximately 2.8 times both our current market capitalization on August 30, 2017 and our 2016 annual revenue, we view this as a very attractive opportunity to monetize our non-core assets and not dilute our stockholders as we continue to invest in promising assets like our ADAPTIR™ platform.”

“Our ADAPTIR platform has generated a rich pipeline of novel immunotherapeutic candidates targeting oncology and autoimmune indications. With bispecific antibodies gaining increasing recognition in the scientific and financial communities as the ‘next-generation’ of therapeutic antibodies, we believe that continued investment in this promising technology platform may yield enhanced value for our stockholders. Importantly, this transaction strengthens Aptevo’s cash position and provides us the necessary resources to continue to advance our ADAPTIR product candidates through potentially value-adding inflection points, including an ongoing dose-escalation Phase 1 study of APVO414 in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; an ongoing Phase 2 clinical program for otlertuzumab, and future Phase 1 clinical studies of our novel bispecifics focused on engaging the immune system, including, APVO436 and ALG.APV-527, a bispecific targeting ROR1, and a bispecific based on targeted cytokine delivery, APVO210 (formerly known as ES210.)”

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in 2017, is subject to certain customary closing conditions. Piper Jaffray & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Aptevo for this transaction. Aptevo anticipates that proceeds from the sale of the three hyperimmune products will be used to (i) satisfy its current debt obligation to MidCap Financial, and (ii) advance its clinical and preclinical ADAPTIR candidates.

In addition to its three marketed hyperimmune products, WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG, which are the subject of the agreement with Saol Therapeutics, Aptevo owns and markets IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in people with Hemophilia B.

Aptevo Portfolio: Commercial and Investigational Products

IXINITY ® – an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in people with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding. IXINITY was launched in 2015 and is marketed in the United States by Aptevo.





About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel oncology and hematology therapeutics to meaningfully improve patients’ lives. The Company has four commercial products – IXINITY®, WinRho® SDF, HepaGam B® and VARIZIG® and a versatile core technology – the ADAPTIR™ modular protein technology platform capable of generating highly-differentiated, bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action to treat cancer or autoimmune diseases. Aptevo has two bispecific antibody candidates currently in clinical development and a broad pipeline of novel investigational-stage bispecific antibody candidates focused in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease and inflammation. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the anticipated sale of the hyperimmune products to Saol Therapeutics, Aptevo’s use of proceeds from such transaction, Aptevo’s outlook, financial performance or financial condition, Aptevo’s technology and related pipeline, collaboration and partnership opportunities, commercial portfolio, Aptevo’s future growth rates, Aptevo’s ability to timely manufacture its products, and any other statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo’s current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo’s expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Aptevo’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including uncertainties as to the satisfaction of closing conditions with respect to the transaction; closing of the transaction may not occur or may be delayed, either as a result of litigation related to the transaction or otherwise; possible negative effects on Aptevo’s business operations, assets or financial results as a result of the transaction; a deterioration in Aptevo’s business or prospects; the parties may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social and political conditions. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed on March 31, 2017, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo’s expectations in any forward-looking statement.

