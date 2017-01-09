LIGHTMED Corporation Appoints Shlomo Alkalay as CEO

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHTMED Corporation today announced the appointment of Shlomo Alkalay as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Founder Gary Lee will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

"This is the perfect time for Shlomo to take over as CEO. I am confident that he will meaningfully advance LIGHTMED's capabilities and support our strategic vision to grow the company on a global scale. At the same time, I can focus my efforts on our venture capital strategy," said LIGHTMED Executive Chairman Gary Lee. Shlomo brings to LIGHTMED over 25 years of executive experience, including dedicating the last 15 years to leading high-end global medical laser device companies.

In his most recent role, Shlomo served as the Chief Operating Officer of Syneron-Candela where he demonstrated an excellent track record in the areas of Global Business Strategies, Organizational Structure and Change Management. Prior to Syneron-Candela, Shlomo served in multiple Vice President positions with Lumenis where he developed and supported the company since its inception. As a crucial leader in the integration of global subsidiaries, Shlomo directed corporate strategies affecting: Operations, Service, IT, New Products, Sales and Distribution, Outsourcing and Quality Control.

In his new role as CEO, Shlomo "plans to grow the company at a rate that will allow LIGHTMED to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us while creating superior customer experience and delivering high-value, quality products."

LIGHTMED is a medical device and technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a full spectrum of innovative laser systems for the ophthalmic market. The company's product suite includes advanced solutions for cataract, glaucoma, corneal, and retinal diseases. LIGHTMED has been in business since 1997 with its own R&D and manufacturing facility. All of LIGHTMED's products are backed by an industry leading warranty and are guaranteed with proactive routine inspections through its sales and service centers located worldwide.

