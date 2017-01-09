International Society For The Study Of Celiac Disease Release: Leading Immunologists Gather In New Delhi To Confront Celiac Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD), a
non-profit organization of professionals working in the field of celiac
disease and gluten-mediated human disease, today announced the
sponsorship and participation of ImmusanT, Inc. at its 17th
International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS), occurring September 8-10,
2017 in New Delhi, India. ICDS is the world’s largest gathering of
experts on gluten intolerance and sensitivity. This year’s event will
feature discussion on promising immunological insights and advances
related to the disease. ImmusanT will address the potential of its
epitope-specific immunotherapy in one oral and two poster presentations.
“Our support of ICDS is integral to our company and to advancing our
understanding of celiac disease and its devastating impact on patients,”
said Leslie Williams, Chief Executive Officer of ImmusanT. “This year’s
focus on immunology is particularly exciting, as we believe we are at
the cusp of translating the fundamental immunological insights of celiac
disease into diagnostics and therapeutics that have the potential to
personalize diagnosis and improve patient care.”
“Our latest research reveals the immunological basis for the effects of
gluten in celiac disease. These breakthroughs provide new tools and
diagnostics and will be used to advance therapeutic development,” said
Robert Anderson, MBChB, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ImmusanT. “We
look forward to presenting our latest advances in immunotherapy at the
event.”
“The medical need for proper identification of and novel treatments for
celiac disease is clear, as the majority of patients are undiagnosed and
the only intervention available today, a gluten-free diet, is burdensome
and carries many long-term health risks,” said Dr. Peter H.R. Green,
Phyllis and Ivan Seidenberg Professor of Medicine, Celiac Disease Center
at Columbia University. “A disease-modifying approach that resets the
immune system upon exposure to gluten, such as those being explored at
ICDS, would allow patients to return to good health and improved quality
of life.”
“We thank ImmusanT not only for their support of ICDS, but for their
dedication to developing treatments for this debilitating disease that
impacts 1% of the world’s population, and is growing,” said Dr. Govind
K. Makharia, Organizing Chairman of ICDS and Board Member of ISSCD. “As
the international non-profit association for professionals working in
the field of celiac disease, ISSCD strives to support the advancement of
novel treatments by connecting and empowering scientists, patient and
industry. The 2017 ICDS marks an important milestone in our ability to
fulfill that mission.”
The 17th International Celiac Disease Symposium
Dates: September
8-10, 2017
Location: Le-Meridien, New Delhi, India
Website:
http://www.icds2017india.com/
ImmusanT Presentations
Oral Presentation
Date:
Sunday, September 10
Time: 16:55 – 17:20 India Standard Time
Location:
Hall A
Session: New development in the treatment of celiac
disease
Invited Oral Presentation by Dr Robert Anderson
Title:
Immunotherapy for celiac disease
Poster Presentations
Date: Saturday, September 9
Time:
12:30 – 13:45 India Standard Time
Location: Poster Area
Poster
Number: P001
Title: An acute cytokine signature elicited
by a bolus gluten challenge identifies patients following a gluten-free
diet (GFD) with celiac disease (CeD) from those without
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 12:30 – 13:45 India
Standard Time
Location: Poster Area
Poster Number:
P042
Title: Increase in plasma interleukin(IL)-2, IL-8, and
IL-10 from 2 to 6 hours on oral gluten challenge differentiates between
celiac disease (CeD) and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) in
patients on gluten-free diet (GFD)
About Celiac Disease
Celiac disease is a T cell-mediated autoimmune disease triggered by the
ingestion of gluten from wheat, rye and barley in genetically
susceptible individuals. A gluten-free diet is the only current
management for this disease. The community prevalence of celiac disease
is approximately 1% in the U.S., but over 80% of cases go unrecognized.
When a person with celiac disease consumes gluten, the individual’s
immune system responds by triggering T cells to fight the offending
proteins, damaging the small intestine and inhibiting the absorption of
important nutrients into the body. Undiagnosed, celiac disease is a
major contributor to poor educational performance and failure to thrive
in children. Untreated disease in adults is associated with osteoporosis
and increased risk of fractures, anemia, reduced fertility, problems
during pregnancy and birth, short stature, dental enamel hypoplasia,
dermatitis, recurrent stomatitis and cancer. With no available drug
therapy, the only option is a strict and lifelong elimination of gluten
from the diet. Compliance is often challenging, and the majority of
people continue to have residual damage to their small intestine in
spite of adherence to a gluten-free diet.
About ImmusanT Inc.
ImmusanT is a privately held biotechnology company focused on protecting
patients with celiac disease against the effects of gluten. By
harnessing new discoveries in immunology, ImmusanT aims to improve
diagnosis and medical management of celiac disease by protecting against
the effects of gluten exposure while patients maintain a gluten-free
diet. The company is developing Nexvax2®,
a therapeutic vaccine for celiac disease, and diagnostic and monitoring
tools to improve celiac disease management. ImmusanT’s targeted
immunotherapy discovery platform can be applied to a variety of
autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2010, ImmusanT is backed by Vatera
Healthcare Partners. More information may be found at www.ImmusanT.com,
or follow ImmusanT
on Twitter.
About International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD)
The International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD) is a
non-profit organization of professionals working in the field of celiac
disease and gluten-mediated human disease. The general purpose of the
ISSCD is to promote scientific knowledge regarding the field of celiac
disease and gluten-mediated human disease. It serves as an umbrella
organization of national societies with similar objectives and
professional membership, where such are present, for the study of Celiac
Disease; performing, initiating, coordinating and disseminating research
and improved understanding of the field of Celiac Disease and
gluten-mediated human disease. To learn more, visit www.isscd-global.org
or email info@isscd-global.org.