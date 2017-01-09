International Society For The Study Of Celiac Disease Release: Leading Immunologists Gather In New Delhi To Confront Celiac Disease

-- Advances in the Development of Treatments for Celiac Disease to be Showcased at the 17th International Celiac Disease Symposium --

-- ImmusanT to Address the Potential of its Epitope-Specific Immunotherapy for Celiac and Other AutoImmune Diseases --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD), a non-profit organization of professionals working in the field of celiac disease and gluten-mediated human disease, today announced the sponsorship and participation of ImmusanT, Inc. at its 17th International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS), occurring September 8-10, 2017 in New Delhi, India. ICDS is the world’s largest gathering of experts on gluten intolerance and sensitivity. This year’s event will feature discussion on promising immunological insights and advances related to the disease. ImmusanT will address the potential of its epitope-specific immunotherapy in one oral and two poster presentations.

“Our support of ICDS is integral to our company and to advancing our understanding of celiac disease and its devastating impact on patients,” said Leslie Williams, Chief Executive Officer of ImmusanT. “This year’s focus on immunology is particularly exciting, as we believe we are at the cusp of translating the fundamental immunological insights of celiac disease into diagnostics and therapeutics that have the potential to personalize diagnosis and improve patient care.”

“Our latest research reveals the immunological basis for the effects of gluten in celiac disease. These breakthroughs provide new tools and diagnostics and will be used to advance therapeutic development,” said Robert Anderson, MBChB, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ImmusanT. “We look forward to presenting our latest advances in immunotherapy at the event.”

“The medical need for proper identification of and novel treatments for celiac disease is clear, as the majority of patients are undiagnosed and the only intervention available today, a gluten-free diet, is burdensome and carries many long-term health risks,” said Dr. Peter H.R. Green, Phyllis and Ivan Seidenberg Professor of Medicine, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University. “A disease-modifying approach that resets the immune system upon exposure to gluten, such as those being explored at ICDS, would allow patients to return to good health and improved quality of life.”

“We thank ImmusanT not only for their support of ICDS, but for their dedication to developing treatments for this debilitating disease that impacts 1% of the world’s population, and is growing,” said Dr. Govind K. Makharia, Organizing Chairman of ICDS and Board Member of ISSCD. “As the international non-profit association for professionals working in the field of celiac disease, ISSCD strives to support the advancement of novel treatments by connecting and empowering scientists, patient and industry. The 2017 ICDS marks an important milestone in our ability to fulfill that mission.”

The 17th International Celiac Disease Symposium

Dates: September 8-10, 2017

Location: Le-Meridien, New Delhi, India

Website: http://www.icds2017india.com/

ImmusanT Presentations

Oral Presentation

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 16:55 – 17:20 India Standard Time

Location: Hall A

Session: New development in the treatment of celiac disease

Invited Oral Presentation by Dr Robert Anderson

Title: Immunotherapy for celiac disease

Poster Presentations

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 12:30 – 13:45 India Standard Time

Location: Poster Area

Poster Number: P001

Title: An acute cytokine signature elicited by a bolus gluten challenge identifies patients following a gluten-free diet (GFD) with celiac disease (CeD) from those without

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 12:30 – 13:45 India Standard Time

Location: Poster Area

Poster Number: P042

Title: Increase in plasma interleukin(IL)-2, IL-8, and IL-10 from 2 to 6 hours on oral gluten challenge differentiates between celiac disease (CeD) and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) in patients on gluten-free diet (GFD)

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a T cell-mediated autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten from wheat, rye and barley in genetically susceptible individuals. A gluten-free diet is the only current management for this disease. The community prevalence of celiac disease is approximately 1% in the U.S., but over 80% of cases go unrecognized. When a person with celiac disease consumes gluten, the individual’s immune system responds by triggering T cells to fight the offending proteins, damaging the small intestine and inhibiting the absorption of important nutrients into the body. Undiagnosed, celiac disease is a major contributor to poor educational performance and failure to thrive in children. Untreated disease in adults is associated with osteoporosis and increased risk of fractures, anemia, reduced fertility, problems during pregnancy and birth, short stature, dental enamel hypoplasia, dermatitis, recurrent stomatitis and cancer. With no available drug therapy, the only option is a strict and lifelong elimination of gluten from the diet. Compliance is often challenging, and the majority of people continue to have residual damage to their small intestine in spite of adherence to a gluten-free diet.

About ImmusanT Inc.

ImmusanT is a privately held biotechnology company focused on protecting patients with celiac disease against the effects of gluten. By harnessing new discoveries in immunology, ImmusanT aims to improve diagnosis and medical management of celiac disease by protecting against the effects of gluten exposure while patients maintain a gluten-free diet. The company is developing Nexvax2®, a therapeutic vaccine for celiac disease, and diagnostic and monitoring tools to improve celiac disease management. ImmusanT’s targeted immunotherapy discovery platform can be applied to a variety of autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2010, ImmusanT is backed by Vatera Healthcare Partners. More information may be found at www.ImmusanT.com, or follow ImmusanT on Twitter.

About International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD)

The International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD) is a non-profit organization of professionals working in the field of celiac disease and gluten-mediated human disease. The general purpose of the ISSCD is to promote scientific knowledge regarding the field of celiac disease and gluten-mediated human disease. It serves as an umbrella organization of national societies with similar objectives and professional membership, where such are present, for the study of Celiac Disease; performing, initiating, coordinating and disseminating research and improved understanding of the field of Celiac Disease and gluten-mediated human disease. To learn more, visit www.isscd-global.org or email info@isscd-global.org.