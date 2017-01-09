NeuroMetrix (NURO) Release: Two Studies Derived From Quell Health Cloud To Be Presented At Upcoming Painweek National Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that it will present two
scientific posters at the upcoming PAINWeek
national conference to be held in Las Vegas, NV, September 5-9.
Both studies leveraged the Quell® Health Cloud, which
connects with the Quell wearable pain relief device and its companion
smartphone app. The cloud database stores the user's demographic and
clinical profile, health metrics including pain, sleep, activity and
gait, and device utilization. The Quell Health Cloud has over
thirty-five thousand registered Quell users and is rapidly becoming one
of the largest chronic pain databases in the world.
The two scientific posters are titled "Ambulatory Stride Variability
Measured by a Wearable Device is a Biomarker for Chronic Pain Severity”
and “Self-Reported Weather Sensitivity Stratifies Subjects with Chronic
Pain.” The complete abstracts can be accessed at: http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/00325481.2017.1367065?needAccess=true.
"Chronic pain is a complex biopsychosocial condition that requires a
customized treatment approach. Our vision is to leverage the unique data
assets we are collecting in the Quell Health Cloud to deliver
personalized pain relief for our customers," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D.,
Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “We are particularly interested
in how quantitative gait parameters can be used to optimize chronic pain
management. In data to be presented at PAINWeek, we show that automatic
Quell gait measurements are an objective biomarker for pain severity.
Half of our users strongly believe that weather influences their chronic
pain. In another study to be presented at PAINWeek, we show that Quell
users with and without self-reported weather sensitivity have distinct
demographic and clinical features. This is an important finding that
will help us better understand the relationship between weather and
chronic pain.”
About Quell
Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain.
The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the
day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by
the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a
recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their
chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly
via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking
relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and
gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest)
Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at
select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com
for more information.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company
combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic
health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable
therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital
health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease
the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also
markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy,
which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The
company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline
programs. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was
founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences
and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.