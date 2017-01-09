NeuroMetrix (NURO) Release: Two Studies Derived From Quell Health Cloud To Be Presented At Upcoming Painweek National Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that it will present two scientific posters at the upcoming PAINWeek national conference to be held in Las Vegas, NV, September 5-9.

Both studies leveraged the Quell® Health Cloud, which connects with the Quell wearable pain relief device and its companion smartphone app. The cloud database stores the user's demographic and clinical profile, health metrics including pain, sleep, activity and gait, and device utilization. The Quell Health Cloud has over thirty-five thousand registered Quell users and is rapidly becoming one of the largest chronic pain databases in the world.

The two scientific posters are titled "Ambulatory Stride Variability Measured by a Wearable Device is a Biomarker for Chronic Pain Severity” and “Self-Reported Weather Sensitivity Stratifies Subjects with Chronic Pain.” The complete abstracts can be accessed at: http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/00325481.2017.1367065?needAccess=true.

"Chronic pain is a complex biopsychosocial condition that requires a customized treatment approach. Our vision is to leverage the unique data assets we are collecting in the Quell Health Cloud to deliver personalized pain relief for our customers," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. “We are particularly interested in how quantitative gait parameters can be used to optimize chronic pain management. In data to be presented at PAINWeek, we show that automatic Quell gait measurements are an objective biomarker for pain severity. Half of our users strongly believe that weather influences their chronic pain. In another study to be presented at PAINWeek, we show that Quell users with and without self-reported weather sensitivity have distinct demographic and clinical features. This is an important finding that will help us better understand the relationship between weather and chronic pain.”

About Quell

Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain. The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest) Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline programs. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.