Ironwood (IRWD) To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present corporate updates
at two upcoming investor conferences in September:
-
2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2017
at 1:40 p.m. ET at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston.
-
Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt in
New York City.
A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through
the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.
To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website
approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time
for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast
will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following each
conference.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology
company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for
patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our
passionate team. We are commercializing two innovative primary care
products: linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for
adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or
chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), and lesinurad, which is approved
to be taken with a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) for the treatment of
hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout. We are also advancing a
pipeline of internally and externally generated innovative product
candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including uncontrolled
gastroesophageal reflux disease and vascular and fibrotic diseases.
Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.
For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
