Ironwood (IRWD) To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present corporate updates at two upcoming investor conferences in September:

2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. ET at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston.

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following each conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We are commercializing two innovative primary care products: linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), and lesinurad, which is approved to be taken with a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout. We are also advancing a pipeline of internally and externally generated innovative product candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease and vascular and fibrotic diseases. Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.