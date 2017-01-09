Juno (JUNO) To Present At September 2017 Investor Conferences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) today announced that it will
webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in September. The
presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr,
Juno’s Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.
-
Juno will present at Citi’s 12th Annual Biotech Conference
at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, September 7, 2017.
-
Juno will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Juno's
website at www.JunoTherapeutics.com.
A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for
30 days following the corresponding conference.
ABOUT JUNO
Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for
the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human
cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important
phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies
based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor
technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill
cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to
treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as multiple solid tumors
and multiple myeloma. Several product candidates have shown compelling
clinical responses in clinical trials in refractory leukemia and
lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's long-term aim is to leverage its
cell-based platform to develop new product candidates that address a
broader range of cancers and human diseases. Juno brings together
innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research
institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research
Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle Children's
Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San Francisco,
and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an exclusive
license to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patented technology
for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which was developed
by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital. Juno’s product candidate JCAR017 was developed in
collaboration with SCRI and others.
