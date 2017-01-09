Puma Biotech (PBYI) To Participate In Panel Discussion At Citi’s Biotech Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,
President and Founder of Puma, will participate in a panel discussion on
breast cancer at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 6, at Citi’s 12th
Annual Biotech Conference in Boston.
A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the
Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
The discussion will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib
(oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. NERLYNX™ (neratinib)
is approved for commercial use by prescription in the United States as
extended adjuvant therapy for early stage HER2-positive breast cancer
following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy and is marketed as NERLYNX.
Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks
signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1,
HER2 and HER4. Currently, the Company is primarily focused on the
commercialization of NERLYNX and the continued development of its other
advanced drug candidates directed at the treatment of HER2-positive
breast cancer. The Company believes that NERLYNX has clinical
application in the potential treatment of several other cancers that
over-express or have a mutation in HER2.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the webcast of the panel discussion contain
forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits
of NERLYNX™ and neratinib, the Company’s clinical trials and the
announcement of data relative to those trials. All forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated
results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and
assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially
from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are
not limited to, the risk factors disclosed in the periodic and current
reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission
from time to time, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.