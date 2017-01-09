McKesson (MCK) Commits More Than $300,000 In Relief Support For Hurricane Harvey

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, McKesson Corporation and the McKesson Foundation announced a
commitment of $100,000 in financial support to nonprofit Direct
Relief and $150,000 in-kind donation of medical supplies to World
Vision. The donations will be used by the two organizations to
provide disaster response to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the
Houston, TX area. In addition, McKesson is matching donations made by
its employees through the company’s donation matching program.
Altogether, McKesson’s donations currently total more than $300,000.
“The current devastation in Houston is heartbreaking and it is clear
that it will take a significant amount of leadership, compassion and
teamwork to rebuild”
“The current devastation in Houston is heartbreaking and it is clear
that it will take a significant amount of leadership, compassion and
teamwork to rebuild,” said John Hammergren, chairman and CEO, McKesson.
“With millions of individuals impacted by the storm and tens of
thousands of residents still without shelter, it is our hope that
McKesson’s donations will help on-the-ground organizations and
first-responders as they care for those in need.”
As a primary distributor of medications and medical surgical supplies,
McKesson has significant operations in the Houston area, including
warehouses in Conroe and Houston, TX. With deep experience supporting
healthcare organizations and first-responders during natural disasters,
McKesson took proactive steps to prepare for Hurricane Harvey and its
aftermath. McKesson positioned extra employees at the company’s
neighboring facilities in anticipation of customer orders being shifted
due to pending operational challenges in Conroe and Houston. McKesson
also stocked extra inventory of key medications that are frequently in
short supply during a crisis at the Texas warehouses and neighboring
facilities.
Many of McKesson’s employees have gone above and beyond to respond to
customer needs, such as driving six hours through the night to deliver
life-saving medications for premature babies in a local hospital’s
neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), or personally delivering a new type
of cancer medication to a hospitalized patient whose body was rejecting
the current course of treatment. McKesson’s pharmacy customers have also
demonstrated incredible compassion and commitment, including one
pharmacist who accessed his flooded pharmacy and delivered salvageable
medications by boat to patients in need.
In addition to the contributions to Direct Relief and World Vision,
McKesson has partnered with the Red Cross, providing them with access to
McKesson’s warehouse space in Corpus Christi to use as a staging
location for their relief efforts in the area. The company has also
provided general and medical supplies for temporary shelters in the
Houston area, including diapers, baby food, insulin, drinks, and other
food items, as well as food, drinks and miscellaneous supplies to the
National Guard members stationed at Katy High School in Katy, TX.
McKesson’s RelayHealth
Pharmacy Solutions’ business is also a participant in the Rx
Open network, which helps patients find nearby open pharmacies in
areas impacted by disaster.
McKesson and the McKesson Foundation’s $100,000 cash donation is to
Direct Relief, a nonprofit that provides essential medical assistance
services to those affected by natural and manmade disasters. Direct
Relief is providing medical aid to individuals who have suffered from
the flooding and unstable conditions in the Houston area.
“Direct Relief is deeply grateful for the generous act of McKesson and
the McKesson Foundation to assist the people who have had their lives
upended and the communities that have been slammed so hard by Hurricane
Harvey,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe. “We share
McKesson’s keen sensitivity to and focus on the serious health risks
that exist in Harvey’s wake, and this support will translate directly
into people having access to medications and health services needed now
in the weeks and months ahead.”
McKesson’s $150,000 in-kind donation of supplies is to World Vision, a
humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families
and their communities worldwide. The supplies include items such as
bandages, diapers, nebulizer kits, coolers, blankets, tissues,
shampoo/body wash, antiseptic gel, latex gloves and more.
About The McKesson Foundation
Founded in 1943, the McKesson Foundation is dedicated to supporting our
employees' community involvement efforts and cancer care. To maximize
our impact, the Foundation invests in organizations that provide cancer
support programs, providing care packages for cancer patients through
McKesson Foundation’s Giving Comfort program, and growing and
diversifying the international bone marrow registry through the McKesson
Marrow Drive. Each year, the McKesson Foundation contributes more than
$4.5 million to nonprofit organizations working to improve the health of
our communities. Over the past three years, the Foundation has matched
more than $3.4 million in employee donations to charitable
organizations. For more information, please contact us at mckessonfoundation@mckesson.com.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE
500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions,
retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare
information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical
manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other
organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical
products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right
time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared
principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver
opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all
for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most
Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a
“Best
Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly
company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.