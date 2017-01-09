Gene Therapy Biotech Nightstar Eyes $86 Million IPO

LEXINGTON, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nightstar Therapeutics Limited (“Nightstar” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing ordinary shares. All ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by Nightstar. The number of ADSs to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Nightstar has applied to list its ADSs on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “NITE”.

Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and Chardan Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

About Nightstar

Nightstar is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness.

