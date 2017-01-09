Gene Therapy Biotech Nightstar Eyes $86 Million IPO

LEXINGTON, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nightstar Therapeutics Limited (“Nightstar” or the “Company”), a
clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for rare
inherited retinal diseases, today announced that it has filed a
registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering in the
United States of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing
ordinary shares. All ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by
Nightstar. The number of ADSs to be sold and the price range for the
proposed offering have not yet been determined. Nightstar has applied to
list its ADSs on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “NITE”.
Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are
acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush
Securities Inc. and Chardan Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.
The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by
means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary
prospectus can be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity
Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New
York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal
Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525
ext. 6132, or by email at Syndicate@Leerink.com;
or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3
Times Square, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or
by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.
A registration statement relating to and describing the terms of the
offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor
may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration
statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and
shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of that
jurisdiction.
About Nightstar
Nightstar is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on
developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients
suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise
progress to blindness.
###