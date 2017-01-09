Eccrine Systems CTO Promoted to CEO

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccrine Systems, Inc., today announced key leadership advancements that position the company to fully capitalize on its progress with smart sweat sensors. Gavi Begtrup, PhD, has been promoted from CTO to CEO with primary focus on translating the company’s advanced biosensor and microfluidics capabilities into a premiere suite of sweat monitoring products. His CTO functions will continue as part of the CEO role. Co-founder and former CEO, Bob Beech, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman focused on strategy, corporate development, and investor relations.

“It became abundantly apparent that Gavi has what it takes to be a successful technology CEO”

Additionally, Rick Egan has transitioned from CFO to President & COO in charge of overall company operations, adding over 30 years of senior business experience in support of the CEO transition. Mr. Egan will continue to manage the company’s financial area until a new CFO has been recruited. Kara Chapin, PE, has been promoted to VP Research & Development reporting directly to Dr. Begtrup. Keith Grimes is now Defense & Security Liaison focused on the continued expansion of the company’s involvement with the US Department of Defense and affiliated agencies.

According to Beech, these leadership advancements are representative of the strong technical and business progress the company has realized over the past several years. “It became abundantly apparent that Gavi has what it takes to be a successful technology CEO,” said Beech. “He has brought together a high functioning, interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers and is navigating masterfully the development of our breakthrough technology platform and downstream products. The time has come to recognize Gavi’s entrepreneurial talents while also supporting him with strong business and operational experience.”

Eccrine’s CSO and co-founder, Jason Heikenfeld, PhD, concurs, “Gavi is a natural technology entrepreneur. As a trained physicist, he has the deep scientific expertise that is required to translate multiple-dimensional technology challenges into great products. Concurrently, he has proven to be a very charismatic and articulate leader who can inspire interdisciplinary teams to overcome tough challenges and accomplish major breakthroughs. It’s a powerful blend of technical and organizational leadership skills that I believe will become well recognized over the years ahead.”

“I am very excited and pleased to assume the role of CEO,” states Begtrup. “I’ve learned a great deal about strategy and entrepreneurship from Bob during these formative years at Eccrine. I also greatly appreciate the strong working relationship that Jason and I have developed as we translate our proprietary technologies and know-how into meaningful products. I look forward to continuing my close involvement with Bob, Jason, and all of the Eccrine team as we strive together to deliver the full value of real-time sweat sensing.”

