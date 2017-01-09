Eccrine Systems CTO Promoted to CEO

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccrine Systems, Inc., today announced key leadership advancements that
position the company to fully capitalize on its progress with smart
sweat sensors. Gavi Begtrup, PhD, has been promoted from CTO to CEO with
primary focus on translating the company’s advanced biosensor and
microfluidics capabilities into a premiere suite of sweat monitoring
products. His CTO functions will continue as part of the CEO role.
Co-founder and former CEO, Bob Beech, has assumed the role of Executive
Chairman focused on strategy, corporate development, and investor
relations.
“It became abundantly apparent that Gavi has
what it takes to be a successful technology CEO”
Additionally, Rick Egan has transitioned from CFO to President & COO in
charge of overall company operations, adding over 30 years of senior
business experience in support of the CEO transition. Mr. Egan will
continue to manage the company’s financial area until a new CFO has been
recruited. Kara Chapin, PE, has been promoted to VP Research &
Development reporting directly to Dr. Begtrup. Keith Grimes is now
Defense & Security Liaison focused on the continued expansion of the
company’s involvement with the US Department of Defense and affiliated
agencies.
According to Beech, these leadership advancements are representative of
the strong technical and business progress the company has realized over
the past several years. “It became abundantly apparent that Gavi has
what it takes to be a successful technology CEO,” said Beech. “He has
brought together a high functioning, interdisciplinary team of
scientists and engineers and is navigating masterfully the development
of our breakthrough technology platform and downstream products. The
time has come to recognize Gavi’s entrepreneurial talents while also
supporting him with strong business and operational experience.”
Eccrine’s CSO and co-founder, Jason Heikenfeld, PhD, concurs, “Gavi is a
natural technology entrepreneur. As a trained physicist, he has the deep
scientific expertise that is required to translate multiple-dimensional
technology challenges into great products. Concurrently, he has proven
to be a very charismatic and articulate leader who can inspire
interdisciplinary teams to overcome tough challenges and accomplish
major breakthroughs. It’s a powerful blend of technical and
organizational leadership skills that I believe will become well
recognized over the years ahead.”
“I am very excited and pleased to assume the role of CEO,” states
Begtrup. “I’ve learned a great deal about strategy and entrepreneurship
from Bob during these formative years at Eccrine. I also greatly
appreciate the strong working relationship that Jason and I have
developed as we translate our proprietary technologies and know-how into
meaningful products. I look forward to continuing my close involvement
with Bob, Jason, and all of the Eccrine team as we strive together to
deliver the full value of real-time sweat sensing.”
About Eccrine Systems, Inc.
Eccrine Systems is a privately
held company dedicated to improving human health, safety, and
productivity through the innovation and development of advanced sweat
sensing technologies. The Cincinnati-based company was founded in 2013
to commercialize technology and intellectual property that was
exclusively licensed from the University of Cincinnati, and with the
funding support of CincyTech and its network of local, regional and
national investment sources. To learn more, please visit www.eccrine.com.
