Sosei: First Subject Dosed in Phase1 Clinical Study of Novel Selective Muscarinic M4 Agonist in Development to Treat Major Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease

Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei"; TOKYO Mothers Index: 4565) today
reported that Heptares Therapeutics (“Heptares”), the wholly-owned
subsidiary of Sosei, announces that the first healthy subject has
been dosed with the first-in-class, selective muscarinic M4
receptor agonist HTL0016878 in a Phase 1 clinical study. The Phase 1
study dosing triggers a US$15 million milestone payment by Allergan to
Heptares under a global R&D and commercialisation partnership announced
in April 2016.
Heptares and Allergan are developing HTL0016878, an orally available,
small molecule drug candidate with potential to treat certain
neurobehavioural symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The compound
stimulates M4 receptor activity in the brain with high
selectivity, and offers the possibility for an improved safety profile
over previous muscarinic receptor agonists, which have been associated
with adverse effects elsewhere in the body leading to safety and
tolerability issues.
HTL0016878 was designed by Heptares using its proprietary
structure-based drug design platform and is the first compound, selected
from a series of selective M4 agonists, to progress into
clinical studies. The double-blind, randomised first-in-human study is
being conducted in the UK by Heptares and will assess safety,
tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of
HTL0016878 in up to 106 healthy subjects. Preliminary results are
expected in the first half of 2018.
Tim Tasker, Heptares’ Chief Medical Officer, said: “The start of this
new clinical trial marks the progression of the fourth compound designed
by Heptares into clinical studies and follows the advancing clinical
studies with selective M1 agonists under our partnership with
Allergan. The target selectivity we can build into molecules
increasingly highlights the potential of our approach to create new
medicines with significantly improved clinical profiles for addressing a
range of diseases. In creating the first selective M4 agonist
to enter human studies, we are a step closer to our goal of developing a
new therapeutic approach to ease the considerable burden and distress
caused by diseases such as Alzheimer’s.”
Under the terms of the 2016 global R&D and commercialisation
partnership, Allergan licensed exclusive global rights to Heptares’
broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists
(M1, M4 and dual M1/M4
agonists) for the treatment of major neurological disorders, including
Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to the new clinical programme with
HTL0016878, a selective M4 agonist, announced today, the
companies are advancing a programme evaluating selective M1
agonists through clinical studies as a potential treatment for
symptomatic cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s patients; and are
assessing the potential of dual M1/M4 agonists
with potential to treat both cognitive and neurobehavioural symptoms
through preclinical studies.
This milestone will be going to be reported as revenue in the second
quarter of FY2017.
About Muscarinic receptors
Muscarinic receptors are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) found in
multiple tissues. Until now, attempts to develop medicines that target M1
and M4 receptors have been unsuccessful because of side
effects caused by the activation of M2 and M3
receptors. Selective M1 or M4 agonists that do not
activate M2 or M3 therefore are highly sought
after, and expected to address blockbuster markets.
About Alzheimer’s Disease1
There is significant unmet medical need and heavy economic burden across
multiple diseases characterized by dementia. In Alzheimer’s disease
(AD), currently available drugs provide limited and transient effects.
Healthcare costs associated with AD and dementia (estimated at over $640
billion for North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific) including
nursing home care, continue to grow dramatically and new therapies with
better and more durable efficacy are urgently needed. It is estimated
that over 45 million people worldwide have dementia (4.8 million in
North America, 7.5 million in Western Europe, 3.6 million in
Asia-Pacific) and this is expected to increase to over 130 million in
2050. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia and may
contribute to 60–70% of cases.
Although AD is usually considered a cognitive disorder, almost all AD
patients develop neurobehavioural symptoms at some stage during disease
progression, ranging from mild to severe. These symptoms are associated
with patient and caregiver distress, increased rates of
institutionalisation, and increased mortality.
1Sources: World Health Organization, Alzheimer’s
Disease International, National Institute of Mental Health.
About Heptares Therapeutics
Heptares is a clinical-stage company creating transformative medicines
targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a superfamily of 375
receptors linked to a wide range of human diseases. Heptares’
proprietary StaR® technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD)
capabilities enable us to engineer and develop drugs for highly
validated, yet historically undruggable or challenging GPCRs. Using this
approach, we are building an exciting pipeline of new medicines (small
molecules and biologics) with the potential to transform the treatment
of Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, cancer immune-oncology, migraine,
addiction, metabolic disease and other indications. We have partnerships
for our novel candidates and technologies with leading pharmaceutical
and biotechnology companies, including Allergan, AstraZeneca, Daiichi
Sankyo, Kymab, MorphoSys, Peptidream, Pfizer and Teva.
Heptares is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sosei Group Corporation. For
more information, please visit www.heptares.com
and www.sosei.com/en.
About Sosei
Sosei is a biopharmaceutical company originating from Japan but with
global presence. Sosei’s primary business model is based on identifying
novel and/or differentiated product assets or technology platforms and,
through supporting these in preclinical and clinical development and
establishing commercial partnerships, advancing new medicines to
patients worldwide. For more information about Sosei, please visit www.sosei.com/en.