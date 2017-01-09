Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Man Arrested After Attempting to Steal Trade Secrets From
Medrobotics
' Offices
Tweet
9/1/2017 6:44:59 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
BOSTON (Reuters) - A dual citizen of China and Canada has been arrested and charged with trying to steal trade secrets from a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of robotic surgical products by trespassing at its headquarters.
Dong Liu, who authorities say claimed to be a patent lawyer with a Beijing-based law firm when he was questioned about what he was doing at Medrobotics Corp, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Boston federal court on Thursday.
The 44-year-old man was charged with one count of attempting to steal trade secrets and one count of attempting to intentionally access a computer without authorization.
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Boston Herald
Read at
MassDevice
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
World’s First Robotic-Assisted Scarfree Colorectal Surgery Successfully Completed With
Medrobotics
Flex Robotic System At
George Washington University Hospital
Allergan
(AGN) is Laying Off 109 Employees in SoCal, Effective October 23
Medrobotics
Snags
FDA
Clearance for Flex Robotic System for Scarfree Colorectal Procedures
Former
Celator
(CPXX) CPA Connived With Two Friends, Father on Insider-Trading Scheme
Medrobotics
Announces TGA Clearance For Flex Robotic System For Scarfree Colorectal Procedures
InVivo Therapeutics
(NVIV) Slashes 39% of Jobs and Cuts Two R&D Programs in Restructuring
Massachusetts'
Medrobotics
Closes $20 Million to Expand Into General Surgery and Build Next Generation Robot System
The 5 Biotech-Pharma Stocks America's Biggest Hedge Funds Are Dropping
Massachusetts'
Medrobotics
Bags $20 Million for Flex System
Elon Musk's
Biotech Quietly Nabs $27 Million to Stick Machines Into People's Brains
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
Boston Herald
•
MassDevice
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Medrobotics (Formerly Known As Cardiorobotics)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Legal