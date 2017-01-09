LabCorp (LH) Completes Acquisition Of Chiltern International Ltd.

Strengthens LabCorp’s Position as a Global Life Sciences Company with Leading Diagnostics and Drug Development Businesses

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Chiltern, which will become part of the company’s Covance Drug Development business. The acquisition creates a market-leading CRO, with more than 20,000 employees around the world, enhancing Covance’s offerings to include a dedicated focus on the high-growth emerging and mid-market biopharma segments.

“The addition of Chiltern advances a key element of LabCorp’s strategy – to bring innovative medicines to patients faster which ultimately will improve patient outcomes,” said David P. King, chairman and CEO of LabCorp. “We are delighted to welcome our Chiltern colleagues and look forward to driving growth and innovation as we offer enhanced solutions to our biopharmaceutical customers.”

The Covance executive team will be integrated with Chiltern members immediately and will comprise existing leaders from both companies.

“The powerful combination of Covance and Chiltern enables us to provide enhanced customer offerings including expanded functional service provider solutions and leading oncology expertise,” said John Ratliff, CEO of Covance. “I’m looking forward to beginning the next chapter in our Covance story together with our strong leadership team and talented colleagues. At the same time, I’d like to recognize and thank Jim Esinhart Ph.D., Chiltern’s CEO, for his leadership in building a tremendous company. While he is not joining us on our journey forward, his dedication to customers, employees and patients has been greatly appreciated.”

Chiltern’s forecasted 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are approximately $550 million and $95 million, respectively. Excluding one-time costs relating to the transaction and with the benefit of cost synergies, the company expects it to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in year one, and to earn its cost of capital by year three. The company will provide updated guidance that includes Chiltern on its quarterly earnings call in October.

