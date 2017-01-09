LabCorp (LH) Completes Acquisition Of Chiltern International Ltd.

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, has
completed its previously announced acquisition of Chiltern, which will
become part of the company’s Covance Drug Development business. The
acquisition creates a market-leading CRO, with more than 20,000
employees around the world, enhancing Covance’s offerings to include a
dedicated focus on the high-growth emerging and mid-market biopharma
segments.
“The addition of Chiltern advances a key element of LabCorp’s strategy –
to bring innovative medicines to patients faster which ultimately will
improve patient outcomes,” said David P. King, chairman and CEO of
LabCorp. “We are delighted to welcome our Chiltern colleagues and look
forward to driving growth and innovation as we offer enhanced solutions
to our biopharmaceutical customers.”
The Covance executive team will be integrated with Chiltern members
immediately and will comprise existing leaders from both companies.
“The powerful combination of Covance and Chiltern enables us to provide
enhanced customer offerings including expanded functional service
provider solutions and leading oncology expertise,” said John Ratliff,
CEO of Covance. “I’m looking forward to beginning the next chapter in
our Covance story together with our strong leadership team and talented
colleagues. At the same time, I’d like to recognize and thank Jim
Esinhart Ph.D., Chiltern’s CEO, for his leadership in building a
tremendous company. While he is not joining us on our journey forward,
his dedication to customers, employees and patients has been greatly
appreciated.”
Chiltern’s forecasted 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are approximately
$550 million and $95 million, respectively. Excluding one-time costs
relating to the transaction and with the benefit of cost synergies, the
company expects it to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share and
free cash flow in year one, and to earn its cost of capital by year
three. The company will provide updated guidance that includes Chiltern
on its quarterly earnings call in October.
About LabCorp
LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life
sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care,
providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug
development services. With a mission to improve health and improve
lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings
innovative medicines to patients faster and uses technology to improve
the delivery of care. LabCorp reported net revenues of nearly $9.5
billion for 2016 through the contributions of 52,000 employees in
approximately 60 countries. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com,
and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.
