Can-Fite BioPharma (CFBI) Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results & Provides Clinical Update

Phase II Liver Cancer Trial for Namodenoson Successfully Completes Patient Enrollment

Milestone Payment Received for Namodenoson Liver Cancer Distribution Agreement in Korea

Phase II Trial to Commence in Q3 2017 for Namodenoson in the Treatment of NAFLD/NASH

Phase III Trial to Commence in Q3 2017 for Piclidenoson to Replace MTX as Standard of Care First Line Therapy in Rheumatoid Arthritis

PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory and cancer diseases, today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and provided clinical and corporate updates.

Clinical Development Program and Corporate Highlights Include:

Namodenoson (CF102): Progress in Clinical Development and Receipt of Milestone Payment

Patient Enrollment Completed in Phase II Liver Cancer Trial of Namodenoson

Can-Fite enrolled and randomized all 78 patients for its global Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. Patients with advanced HCC, Child Pugh B, were enrolled in the U.S., Europe and Israel. The primary endpoint of the Phase II study is overall survival. Can-Fite is following the survival data closely and plans to perform the survival analysis at the earliest possible opportunity. The HCC market is expected to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2019.