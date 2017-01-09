Can-Fite BioPharma (CFBI) Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results & Provides Clinical Update

-
Phase II Liver Cancer Trial for Namodenoson Successfully Completes
Patient Enrollment
Milestone Payment Received for Namodenoson Liver Cancer
Distribution Agreement in Korea
Phase II Trial to Commence in Q3 2017 for Namodenoson in the
Treatment of NAFLD/NASH
Phase III Trial to Commence in Q3 2017 for Piclidenoson to Replace
MTX as Standard of Care First Line Therapy in Rheumatoid Arthritis
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Can-Fite
BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology
company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address
inflammatory and cancer diseases, today reported financial results for
the six months ended June 30, 2017 and provided clinical and corporate
updates.
Clinical Development Program and Corporate Highlights Include:
Namodenoson (CF102): Progress in Clinical
Development and Receipt of Milestone Payment
Patient Enrollment Completed in Phase II Liver Cancer Trial of
Namodenoson
Can-Fite enrolled and randomized all 78 patients for its global Phase II
study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC),
the most common form of liver cancer. Patients with advanced HCC, Child
Pugh B, were enrolled in the U.S., Europe and Israel. The primary
endpoint of the Phase II study is overall survival. Can-Fite is
following the survival data closely and plans to perform the survival
analysis at the earliest possible opportunity. The HCC market is
expected to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2019.