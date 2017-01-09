Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) To Host R&D Day On RNAi-Based Therapies

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it will host a Research & Development Day to discuss its pipeline of RNAi-based therapies on September 14 in New York City.

The R&D Day will feature presentations by key opinion leaders (KOLs) Jeffrey Teckman, MD (St. Louis University School of Medicine), Stephen Locarnini, PhD (Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory), and Ira Goldberg, MD (NYU Langone Medical Center), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with alpha-1 liver disease, hepatitis B (HBV), and cardiovascular disease, respectively.

Arrowhead's management team will provide an overview of the Company’s new platform technology and its pipeline of RNAi-based therapeutics. Discussion topics will include:

The Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) Platform, which includes delivery targeted to the liver, tumors, and another tissue to be disclosed at the event

ARO-AAT for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

ARO-HBV for chronic hepatitis B infection

ARO-APOC3 for cardiovascular diseases

Updates on Arrowhead's clinical development timelines

A live and archived webcast of the event, with slides, will be available on Arrowhead's website

About the KOLs

Jeffrey H. Teckman, MD serves as Director, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Pediatrics and Professor of Pediatrics, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at St. Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Teckman also serves as the Scientific Advisor of The Alpha-1 Project, Inc. and as the Director of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in Saint Louis, Missouri. Dr. Teckman is a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry for projects on drug safety and drug development and is involved in patient advocacy for genetic disease anti-discrimination efforts. He is a volunteer and patient educator for the American Liver Foundation and the Alpha-1 Foundation. He has been involved in research on Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and other liver diseases for 25 years. Dr. Teckman's work has been recognized with awards for research, patient care and service, including the Miles and Shirley Fiterman Basic Research Award in Gastroenterology and Best Doctors in America.

Professor Stephen Locarnini, BSc, (Hons), PhD, MBBS, FRC (Path) is the Head of Research & Molecular Development at Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL, originally Fairfield Hospital Laboratory). He is also Director of World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Reference Laboratory for Hepatitis B. His current major research interests include viral hepatitis, hepatitis vaccines, and antiviral chemotherapy with an emphasis on the basic virology of the various agents of hepatitis, the molecular pathogenesis of hepatitis, as well as prevention and public health control measures. The treatment of hepatitis B and C infections with antiviral agents represents a major focus. Professor Locarnini is the recipient of numerous awards including the Malaysian Liver Foundation Medal for work on Viral Hepatitis, the Bristol Myers Squibb Freedom to Discover Award and is the 2011 recipient of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) award for Scientific Recognition. He is author of over 200 peer-reviewed articles, 15 invited editorials and over 70 book chapters and reviews and every year for the past 5 years, has delivered a number of invited and plenary lectures at major international conferences. Professor Locarnini has recently co-founded the NGO, Coalition to Eradicate Viral Hepatitis in Asia-Pacific (CEVHAP).

Ira Goldberg, MD is currently the Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at New York University Langone School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg has published over 200 articles. These include written numerous book chapters, editorials, and reviews. He is an associate editor of both the Journal of Lipid Research and Journal of Clinical Lipidology. Dr. Goldberg’s research has focused on abnormalities of lipoprotein metabolism, macrovascular disease in diabetes, and the role of triglycerides in atherosclerosis. He has received grant support in a number of investigational studies that involve atherogenicity of apolipoprotein B-containing lipoproteins, regulation of plasma triglyceride by lipase enzymes, diabetic macrovascular disease, and lipid uptake and toxicity in the heart. Among Dr. Goldberg’s honors is a MERIT Award from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. He has previously served as chair of the NIH Metabolism and CADO (cellular aspects of diabetes and obesity) study sections.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

