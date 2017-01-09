Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) To Host R&D Day On RNAi-Based Therapies

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it
will host a Research & Development Day to discuss its pipeline of
RNAi-based therapies on September 14 in New York City.
The R&D Day will feature presentations by key opinion leaders (KOLs)
Jeffrey Teckman, MD (St. Louis University School of Medicine), Stephen
Locarnini, PhD (Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory), and
Ira Goldberg, MD (NYU Langone Medical Center), who will discuss the
current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with
alpha-1 liver disease, hepatitis B (HBV), and cardiovascular disease,
respectively.
Arrowhead's management team will provide an overview of the Company’s
new platform technology and its pipeline of RNAi-based therapeutics.
Discussion topics will include:
-
The Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) Platform, which includes delivery
targeted to the liver, tumors, and another tissue to be disclosed at
the event
-
ARO-AAT for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin
deficiency
-
ARO-HBV for chronic hepatitis B infection
-
ARO-APOC3 for cardiovascular diseases
-
Updates on Arrowhead's clinical development timelines
This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts,
investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please
RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. To reserve a
seat, email or contact LifeSci Advisors, LLC at Mac@LifeSciAdvisors.com.
A live and archived webcast of the event, with slides, will be available
on Arrowhead’s website at http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/events.cfm.
About the KOLs
Jeffrey H. Teckman, MD serves as Director, Division of Gastroenterology
and Hepatology, Department of Pediatrics and Professor of Pediatrics,
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at St. Louis University School of
Medicine. Dr. Teckman also serves as the Scientific Advisor of The
Alpha-1 Project, Inc. and as the Director of Gastroenterology and
Hepatology at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in Saint Louis,
Missouri. Dr. Teckman is a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry for
projects on drug safety and drug development and is involved in patient
advocacy for genetic disease anti-discrimination efforts. He is a
volunteer and patient educator for the American Liver Foundation and the
Alpha-1 Foundation. He has been involved in research on Alpha-1
Antitrypsin Deficiency and other liver diseases for 25 years. Dr.
Teckman's work has been recognized with awards for research, patient
care and service, including the Miles and Shirley Fiterman Basic
Research Award in Gastroenterology and Best Doctors in America.
Professor Stephen Locarnini, BSc, (Hons), PhD, MBBS, FRC (Path) is the
Head of Research & Molecular Development at Victorian Infectious
Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL, originally Fairfield Hospital
Laboratory). He is also Director of World Health Organization (WHO)
Regional Reference Laboratory for Hepatitis B. His current major
research interests include viral hepatitis, hepatitis vaccines, and
antiviral chemotherapy with an emphasis on the basic virology of the
various agents of hepatitis, the molecular pathogenesis of hepatitis, as
well as prevention and public health control measures. The treatment of
hepatitis B and C infections with antiviral agents represents a major
focus. Professor Locarnini is the recipient of numerous awards including
the Malaysian Liver Foundation Medal for work on Viral Hepatitis, the
Bristol Myers Squibb Freedom to Discover Award and is the 2011 recipient
of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) award for
Scientific Recognition. He is author of over 200 peer-reviewed articles,
15 invited editorials and over 70 book chapters and reviews and every
year for the past 5 years, has delivered a number of invited and plenary
lectures at major international conferences. Professor Locarnini has
recently co-founded the NGO, Coalition to Eradicate Viral Hepatitis in
Asia-Pacific (CEVHAP).
Ira Goldberg, MD is currently the Chief of the Division of
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at New York University Langone
School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg has published over 200 articles. These
include written numerous book chapters, editorials, and reviews. He is
an associate editor of both the Journal of Lipid Research and Journal of
Clinical Lipidology. Dr. Goldberg’s research has focused on
abnormalities of lipoprotein metabolism, macrovascular disease in
diabetes, and the role of triglycerides in atherosclerosis. He has
received grant support in a number of investigational studies that
involve atherogenicity of apolipoprotein B-containing lipoproteins,
regulation of plasma triglyceride by lipase enzymes, diabetic
macrovascular disease, and lipid uptake and toxicity in the heart. Among
Dr. Goldberg’s honors is a MERIT Award from the National Heart, Lung,
and Blood Institute. He has previously served as chair of the NIH
Metabolism and CADO (cellular aspects of diabetes and obesity) study
sections.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable
diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio
of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies
trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and
durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a
mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a
specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein.
Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of
gene silencing.
For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com,
or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma.
To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly,
please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/alerts.cfm.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our
current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual
results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and
uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product
candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical
programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of
our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug
candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials,
rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our
intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K
and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the
important risk factors that may affect our business, results of
operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or
revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
