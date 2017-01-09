bluebird bio (BLUE) To Present At Investor Conferences In September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:
BLUE), a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially
transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and T
cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that members of
the management team will present at the following upcoming investor
conferences:
-
Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 7, 1:40 p.m. ET
at Westin Boston Waterfront, Boston, Massachusetts
-
Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday,
September 13, 9:55 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt, New York City
-
LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology,
Thursday, September 28, 9:30 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace, New
York City
To access the live webcast of bluebird bio’s presentation, please visit
the “Calendar of Events” page within the Investors and Media section of
the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com.
Replays of the webcast will be available on the bluebird bio website for
90 days following the conference.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding
the Company’s product candidates and research programs. Any
forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and
adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, risks that the preliminary results from our clinical trials will not
continue or be repeated in our ongoing clinical trials, the risk of
cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical studies
and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk of a delay in
the enrollment of patients in our clinical studies, risks that the
current or planned clinical trials of the LentiGlobin drug product will
be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or marketing approval
in the United States and European Union, the risk that our
collaborations, including the collaboration with Celgene, will not
continue or will not be successful, and the risk that any one or more of
our product candidates will not be successfully developed, approved or
commercialized. For a discussion of other risks and
uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our
actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report
on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well
as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of
the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this
information unless required by law.
