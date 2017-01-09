Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.Tissue Regeneration Main Stage At The American Academy Of Periodontology Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits and treatment outcomes of the LANAP protocol - the world's first and only laser gum disease treatment FDA cleared for True Periodontal Regeneration - are again hot topics of discussion at the 2017 AAP Meeting. Multiple presentations discuss the advantages of this treatment modality, from the indisputable gold standard in any "healing event" true tissue regeneration to the emerging application of the LAPIP protocol for the tsunami of failing dental implants.

This independent selection of speakers by the AAP educational committee reflects the profound impact the LANAP and LAPIP protocols have in shaping the future of periodontology. The LANAP protocol remains the only laser gum disease protocol both evidence-based and scientifically validated. These same principles of laser physics and wound healing are applied to the LAPIP protocol for peri-implantitis treatment.

LANAP Regenerative Specialists educate in sessions throughout the conference:

Esteemed clinician I. Stephen Brown , DDS, FACD, FICD presents "The Future of Lasers in Periodontal Therapy: Science, Hype or Snake Oil?" on Saturday, September 9 th . The session details the science and evidence-based results achieved using the LANAP and LAPIP protocols.

presents "The Future of Lasers in Periodontal Therapy: Science, Hype or Snake Oil?" on . The session details the science and evidence-based results achieved using the LANAP and LAPIP protocols. Renowned educator Barry D. Wagenberg , DMD moderates "Saving Hopeless Teeth," on Sunday, September 10th . AAP Master Clinician, Paul Rosen , DMD, MS, PC, participates in this panel discussion on the regenerative potential of teeth previously considered beyond hope.

moderates "Saving Hopeless Teeth," on . AAP Master Clinician, participates in this panel discussion on the regenerative potential of teeth previously considered beyond hope. Allen S. Honigman , DDS, MS, Certified Instructor for the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry, will participate in "The Use of Laser Therapy to Treat Inflammatory Diseases of the Periodontum for Teeth and Implants" on Tuesday, September 12th . Dr. Honigman will discuss the unique abilities of the PerioLase MVP-7 to treat periodontitis using the LANAP protocol and peri-implantitis using the LAPIP protocol; comparing and contrasting to other laser treatment options.

In addition to the main stage presentations for the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, LANAP Regenerative Specialists lecture on contemporary issues and techniques throughout the meeting.

Saturday September 9th

Nick Caplanis , DMD, MS presents on insurance coding specific to soft tissue grafting around implants.

presents on insurance coding specific to soft tissue grafting around implants. Marc Nevins , DMD, MMSc presents as part of the panel on "AAP/AAP Foundation/Osteology Foundation Symposium: Hard and Soft Tissue Regeneration for Teeth and Implants."

Sunday September 10th

Monday September 11th

Dr. Caplanis moderates "Treatment of Inflammatory Periodontal Diseases" on Monday morning.

D. Ryan Clagett , DMD, MS moderates Monday mid-morning session on "Innovations in Periodontics."

Tuesday September 12th

One-third of active AAP members have made the LANAP protocol their laser treatment of choice. The powerful combination of science, histology and long-term results validated with the FDA clearance for True Periodontal Regeneration is unmatched by any other laser periodontitis treatment.

