Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.Tissue Regeneration Main Stage At The American Academy Of Periodontology Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits and treatment outcomes of the LANAP protocol - the world's first and only laser gum disease treatment FDA cleared for True Periodontal Regeneration - are again hot topics of discussion at the 2017 AAP Meeting. Multiple presentations discuss the advantages of this treatment modality, from the indisputable gold standard in any "healing event" true tissue regeneration to the emerging application of the LAPIP protocol for the tsunami of failing dental implants.
This independent selection of speakers by the AAP educational committee reflects the profound impact the LANAP and LAPIP protocols have in shaping the future of periodontology. The LANAP protocol remains the only laser gum disease protocol both evidence-based and scientifically validated. These same principles of laser physics and wound healing are applied to the LAPIP protocol for peri-implantitis treatment.
LANAP Regenerative Specialists educate in sessions throughout the conference:
- Esteemed clinicianI. Stephen Brown, DDS, FACD, FICD presents "The Future of Lasers in Periodontal Therapy: Science, Hype or Snake Oil?" on Saturday, September 9th. The session details the science and evidence-based results achieved using the LANAP and LAPIP protocols.
- Renowned educator Barry D. Wagenberg, DMD moderates "Saving Hopeless Teeth," on Sunday, September 10th. AAP Master Clinician, Paul Rosen, DMD, MS, PC, participates in this panel discussion on the regenerative potential of teeth previously considered beyond hope.
- Allen S. Honigman, DDS, MS, Certified Instructor for the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry, will participate in "The Use of Laser Therapy to Treat Inflammatory Diseases of the Periodontum for Teeth and Implants" on Tuesday, September 12th. Dr. Honigman will discuss the unique abilities of the PerioLase MVP-7 to treat periodontitis using the LANAP protocol and peri-implantitis using the LAPIP protocol; comparing and contrasting to other laser treatment options.
In addition to the main stage presentations for the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, LANAP Regenerative Specialists lecture on contemporary issues and techniques throughout the meeting.
Saturday September 9th
Sunday September 10th
- Henry Greenwell, DMD, MSD, Professor at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry presents "Predictable Surgical Outcomes for Periodontal and Bone Regeneration: Flap Designs, Defect Management, and Wound Closure."
- Gregory Toback, DMD, MS moderates the Sunday session on "Innovations in Periodontics," while Preston D. "PD" Miller, Jr. presents during the Sunday afternoon panel of the masters "Evolution of Soft Tissue Grafting as Told by the Masters."
- Dr. Wagenberg presents "Immediate Implants, What You Need to Be Successful."
Monday September 11th
Tuesday September 12th
One-third of active AAP members have made the LANAP protocol their laser treatment of choice. The powerful combination of science, histology and long-term results validated with the FDA clearance for True Periodontal Regeneration is unmatched by any other laser periodontitis treatment.
ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: Headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of gum disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 digital dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The Nd:YAG PerioLase MVP-7 has the power and versatility to perform a wide range of laser procedures, including the LAPIP protocol for the treatment of ailing dental implants. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg, II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patientsand to remain true to the guiding principle"It's all about the patient."
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tissue-regeneration-main-stage-at-the-american-academy-of-periodontology-annual-meeting-300512384.html
SOURCE Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.