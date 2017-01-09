 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
What The Biggest Investors Are Doing About Opko Health (OPK) Stock's Dismal Performance



9/1/2017 6:16:16 AM

So far in 2017, Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) has lost roughly one-third of its market cap. The stock finished 2016 down 7% due to an end-of-year plunge.

Things aren't going well for multiple reasons. That big drop at the end of last year stemmed from disappointing results from a late-stage study of Opko's experimental long-acting human growth hormone product (hGH-CTP) in adults.

