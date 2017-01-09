|
Novartis AG (NVS)’ CAR-T Therapy Was The First Approved In U.S.—Here’s How To Invest In The Space
9/1/2017 6:11:40 AM
On Wednesday, the first of a new type of cancer-fighting cell therapy called CAR-T was approved in the U.S.: Novartis AG’s Kymriah, intended to treat young people with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The science behind Kymriah and other CAR-T therapies is radical, even revolutionary, experts say: a patient’s immune T-cells are taken from the body, re-engineered to better fight cancer and then replaced in the body to do just that.
comments powered by