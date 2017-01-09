 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Novartis AG (NVS)’ CAR-T Therapy Was The First Approved In U.S.—Here’s How To Invest In The Space



9/1/2017 6:11:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
On Wednesday, the first of a new type of cancer-fighting cell therapy called CAR-T was approved in the U.S.: Novartis AG’s Kymriah, intended to treat young people with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The science behind Kymriah and other CAR-T therapies is radical, even revolutionary, experts say: a patient’s immune T-cells are taken from the body, re-engineered to better fight cancer and then replaced in the body to do just that.

Read at Market Watch


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 