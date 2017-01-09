|
Investors Wait with Bated Breath for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s Cancer Trial Data Next Week
9/1/2017 6:08:36 AM
LONDON (Reuters) - After last month’s big clinical trial setback in lung cancer, AstraZeneca will seek to rebuild its oncology reputation next week when it unveils full details of two key clinical trials tackling the disease in different ways.
The British drugmaker has already said the studies, known as PACIFIC and FLAURA, met their pre-defined goals but the exact scale of the benefit will only be disclosed at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress in Madrid on Sept. 9.
The PACIFIC study will reveal how much the infused immunotherapy drug Imfinzi can help with early or non-metastatic lung cancer, where it is not possible to operate.
