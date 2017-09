Since the acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11.9B by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday, the whole perception of Gilead and the stock has changed for investors. Gilead is no longer a beaten-down value stock due to slumping HCV sales and an unclear path toward future growth. For the last three years (Figure 1), Gilead has greatly underperformed IBB and the S&P and has been a letdown for many investors and optimists.