Gold Nanoparticles Fry Cancer On Glowing Mice, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Reveals



9/1/2017 6:04:24 AM

A University of Colorado Cancer Center study takes a new approach to killing cancer: Why not fry it into oblivion with vibrating gold nanoparticles? "But what about the frickin' lasers?" you may ask. Don't worry. There are lasers. And bioluminescence too.

