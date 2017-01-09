 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Motorized Molecules Drill Through Cells, Rice University Study



9/1/2017 6:01:14 AM

Motorized molecules driven by light have been used to drill holes in the membranes of individual cells and show promise for either bringing therapeutic agents into the cells or directly inducing the cells to die.

Researchers at Rice, Durham (U.K.) and North Carolina State universities demonstrated in lab tests how rotors in single-molecule nanomachines can be activated by ultraviolet light to spin at 2 to 3 million rotations per second and open membranes in cells.

