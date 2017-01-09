 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Scandal-Ridden Proove Biosciences Sells Assets, Founder and CEO Exits Amid Allegations



9/1/2017 6:00:47 AM

Proove Biosciences, a formerly high-flying genetic testing firm whose science and business practices have been challenged by experts and former employees, has been placed into court-ordered receivership for “restructuring and asset sale,” according to the company’s founder and former CEO.

Proove’s founder, Brian Meshkin, said in an interview on Thursday that he no longer works at Proove, which rang up $28 million in revenue last year. Meshkin blamed the company’s fall on investigative articles published by STAT last December and February. Those articles quoted experts who expressed deep doubts about the company’s scientific claims that it could predict a patient’s likelihood of becoming addicted to opioids.

Read at STAT


