NeuroPace, Inc. Epileptic Seizure Control System: Interview With Dr. Martha Morrell, CMO Of Neuropace
9/1/2017 5:58:08 AM
People with certain types of epilepsy may have the option to use a therapy that doesn’t include drugs. The RNS system from Neuropace, a company out of Mountain View, California, monitors the brain for signs of an oncoming seizure and stimulates it to disrupt the process. It has been approved in the U.S. for about four years now, and we wanted to find more about how it works and how it’s being used. We had a chance to speak with Dr. Martha Morrell, Chief Medical Officer of NeuroPace, who was kind enough to answer our questions.
