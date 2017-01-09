 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Could be the Answer to Pfizer (PFE)'s Pipeline Woes



9/1/2017 5:40:52 AM

- Pfizer buying Bristol-Myers Squibb is a popular idea among analysts.

- The takeover would provide growth, a good position in oncology and a deep pipeline.

- The acquisition could likely be financed without many problems and would be accretive for Pfizer's owners from the beginning.

Read at Seeking Alpha


