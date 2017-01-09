Employer:
Why
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(
BMY
) Could be the Answer to
Pfizer
(
PFE
)'s Pipeline Woes
9/1/2017 5:40:52 AM
- Pfizer buying Bristol-Myers Squibb is a popular idea among analysts.
- The takeover would provide growth, a good position in oncology and a deep pipeline.
- The acquisition could likely be financed without many problems and would be accretive for Pfizer's owners from the beginning.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
