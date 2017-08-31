 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings



8/31/2017 2:38:09 PM

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

  • European Large and Midcap Event: 4 & 5 October 2017 - Paris, France
  • Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc: 19 October 2017- Paris, France
  • Natixis Mid Cap Conference: 16 November 2017 - Paris, France
  • Bryan Garnier conférence santé: 17 November 2017 - Paris, France
  • Actionaria: 23 & 24 November 2017 - Paris, France
  • Eigenkapital Forum: 27 November 2017 - Frankfurt, Germany
  • Midcap Event: 28 & 29 November 2017 - Geneva, Switzerland
  • Biomed Event: 19 December 2017 - Paris, France

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2017 Financial Results
13 September 2017 after close of market

About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development, including TG4001 (HPV-positive head and neck cancers), TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China.
Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Transgene:
Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04
Director Corporate Communications & IR
investorrelations@transgene.fr
or
Media contacts:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson, + 44 (0)20 7638 9571
David Dible / Marine Perrier
transgene@citigatedr.co.uk


