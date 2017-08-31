TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that management will participate
in the upcoming investor events set out below.
-
European Large and Midcap Event: 4 & 5 October 2017 - Paris,
France
-
Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc: 19 October 2017- Paris, France
-
Natixis Mid Cap Conference: 16 November 2017 - Paris, France
-
Bryan Garnier conférence santé: 17 November 2017 - Paris, France
-
Actionaria: 23 & 24 November 2017 - Paris, France
-
Eigenkapital Forum: 27 November 2017 - Frankfurt, Germany
-
Midcap Event: 28 & 29 November 2017 - Geneva, Switzerland
-
Biomed Event: 19 December 2017 - Paris, France
Next scheduled financial communication
First Half 2017 Financial Results
13 September 2017 after close of
market
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of
Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company
focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the
treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead
clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against
non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against
liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and
preclinical development, including TG4001 (HPV-positive head and neck
cancers), TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors).
Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations
in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China.
Additional
information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow
us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
Transgene:
Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04
Director
Corporate Communications & IR
investorrelations@transgene.fr
or
Media
contacts:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson, + 44 (0)20 7638 9571
David
Dible / Marine Perrier
transgene@citigatedr.co.uk