TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

European Large and Midcap Event: 4 & 5 October 2017 - Paris, France

4 & 5 October 2017 - Paris, France Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc: 19 October 2017- Paris, France

19 October 2017- Paris, France Natixis Mid Cap Conference: 16 November 2017 - Paris, France

16 November 2017 - Paris, France Bryan Garnier conférence santé: 17 November 2017 - Paris, France

17 November 2017 - Paris, France Actionaria: 23 & 24 November 2017 - Paris, France

23 & 24 November 2017 - Paris, France Eigenkapital Forum: 27 November 2017 - Frankfurt, Germany

27 November 2017 - Frankfurt, Germany Midcap Event: 28 & 29 November 2017 - Geneva, Switzerland

28 & 29 November 2017 - Geneva, Switzerland Biomed Event: 19 December 2017 - Paris, France

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2017 Financial Results

13 September 2017 after close of market

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development, including TG4001 (HPV-positive head and neck cancers), TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA