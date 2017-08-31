TearLab (TEAR) Receives Nasdaq Listing Extension

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) (TSX:TLB) (the “Company”) announced today that on August 29, 2017, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, pursuant to an extension and the Company’s continued progress on its compliance plan, through November 6, 2017, by which date the Company must evidence full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement. The Company is diligently working to timely satisfy the terms of the Panel’s decision.



About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'TEAR' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TLB'.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the ability to maintain our Nasdaq listing. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2017,and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2017. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

