MEI Pharma (MEIP) To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer, today announced that Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The 12 th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm Eastern time from the Westin Boston Waterfront; and

Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on at from the Westin Boston Waterfront; and The 24th Annual BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time from the Millennium Broadway New York.

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at www.meipharma.com. Replays will be available approximately one hour after the presentations.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a San Diego-based oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer. The Company's portfolio of drug candidates includes pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is partnered with Helsinn Healthcare, SA. Pracinostat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. Pracinostat is also being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with high and very high-risk MDS. MEI Pharma's clinical development pipeline also includes ME-401, a highly differentiated oral PI3K delta inhibitor currently in a dose-escalation study in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL or follicular lymphoma. The Company is also developing ME-344, a novel mitochondrial inhibitor currently in an investigator-sponsored study in combination with bevacizumab in HER2-negative breast cancer. Pracinostat, ME-401 and ME-344 are investigational agents and are not approved for use in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com.

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and/or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mei-pharma-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-300511865.html

SOURCE MEI Pharma, Inc.