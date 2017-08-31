Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In Zealand Pharma  (ZEAL.CO) At August 31, 2017

Company announcement - No. 42 / 2017

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand at August 31, 2017

Copenhagen, August 31, 2017 - In accordance with Section 10 of the Danish Statutory Order on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, Zealand issues announcements regarding the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement Nos. 35 / 2017 of August 14, 2017 and 38 / 2017 of August 18, 2017, Zealand announced an increase in its share capital related to the initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States (please refer to Company announcements Nos. 29 / 2017 to 38 / 2017 dated from August 1, 2017 until August 18, 2017). Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand at August 31, 2017:





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights August 31, 2017 30,718,652 30,718,652 30,718,652

For further information, please contact:

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark.

