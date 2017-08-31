|
Berry Genomics Completes $648 Million Reverse Merger In Shenzhen
8/31/2017 11:16:57 AM
Berry Genomics, a Beijing diagnostics and sequencing company, completed its $648 million reverse merger that lists the company on the Shenzhen exchange. Berry merged into a company formerly known as Chengdu Tianxing Instrument & Meter, but the company's legacy business has been sold off and its name was changed to Berry Genomics earlier this month. Founded in 2010, Berry is known for its non-invasive prenatal DNA screening test. It has also expanded into genetic testing for disease screening and diagnosis.
